Amazon is revealing more details about Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Five new cast members will appear in the upcoming season of the detective drama, which streams on Freevee.

Dale Dickey, Orla Brady cast in ‘Bosch: Legacy’

[L-R] Tommy Martinez, Andrea Cortes, Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke, and Dale Dickey | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Perla Maarek; Nick Brandt; Peter Michelena; Rick Wenne

Tommy Martinez has been cast as Albert Torres in Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Martinez is a series regular on Good Trouble and has also been seen in Mosquito Coast and Hunters.

Andrea Cortes has been cast as Victoria Hernandez. Her past roles include Sofia on Mayans MC and Isabel on Netflix’s On My Block.

Orla Brady has been cast as Siobhan Murphy. Brady is an Irish actor who played Lydia in Into the Badlands and has also appeared in Star Trek: Picard and American Horror Story.

Michael Reilly Burke has been cast as Finbar McShane. Burke’s credits include Shameless, Suits, and Netflix’s Griselda.

Dale Dickey has been cast as Sheila Walsh. Dickey has appeared in movies such as Winter’s Bone, Palm Springs, and Hell or High Water and TV shows such as Bass Reeves, Vice Principals, Breaking Bad, and Justified.

Bosch: Legacy stars Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, and Mimi Rogers as Honey “Money” Chandler.

What to expect from ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 3

Madison Lintz and Titus Welliver in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 | Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy’s third season is based on Michael Connelly’s novels Desert Star and The Black Ice. The new season will pick up following the murder of imprisoned rapist Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman), who kidnapped Maddie in season 2. The investigation into that crime brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to run the lives of Maddie, Harry, and Honey. (In the season 2 finale, Harry’s old nemesis Preston Borders claimed he killed Dockweiler on Harry’s orders.)

Meanwhile, a family’s disappearance haunts Harry and forces him to confront the limits of justice. Honey is in the midst of a hotly contested race for Los Angeles district attorney. And Maddie is caught up in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

“Hard to believe but we started production today on the 10th season of the Harry Bosch story,” Connelly shared on Instagram on Jan. 10. “Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy is underway. Based on Desert Star (2022) and a lot of new stuff for Maddie Bosch and Money Chandler, it’s going to be the best season yet because this cast and crew, the writers and directors, everybody involved in this little village we call a TV show raises the bar every time.”

“There’s a reason we are at 10 years and going, and that’s it,” Connelly added. “And it starts at the top with the Number 1 on the call sheet. Titus Welliver is the best. He’s the leader and he’s the glue. He’s Harry Bosch.”

A premiere date for Bosch: Legacy Season 3 has not been announced. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video.

