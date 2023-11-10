'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3 is coming to Amazon Freevee. The new season will take elements from Michael Connelly's 2022 novel 'Desert Star.'

More episodes of Bosch: Legacy are coming to Amazon Freevee. The season 2 finale of the crime drama just dropped on the free streaming service, and it featured several big twists that set the stage for the third season of the Bosch spinoff. Here’s where things stand with Harry Bosch at the end of season 2, plus a hint of what to expect in season 3.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy Season 2.]

What happened at the end of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2?

The last two episodes of Bosch: Legacy Season 2 dropped on Nov. 9 on Amazon Freevee – one day ahead of the announced release date. The episodes wrapped up the ongoing investigation into the Lexi Parks murder, with Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) and Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) proving that a pair of dirty LAPD officers had framed David Foster for the killing. Honey also successfully outwitted the feds, who wanted to implicate her in the gas pipeline explosion. She then announced that she planned to run for L.A. district attorney.

Meanwhile, tech wizard Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang) also found himself in trouble with the law. Flirty fellow hacker Jade Quinn (Jessica Camacho) turned out to be an FBI agent named Janice. She’d set him up, and he was arrested. The agents pressured him to rat out Harry and Honey on the pipeline explosion. But he had one last trick up his sleeve. He’d figured out Jade’s true identity and destroyed evidence of his crimes. Game over.

Finally, there’s Harry Bosch. He’s always skirted the line between justice and vengeance, as his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) tells her partner Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) in the Bosch: Legacy Season 2 finale. But in the episode’s closing moments, Maddie learns that he may be more willing than she realized to push the boundaries of what’s legal. Harry’s out walking his dog Coltrane when his phone rings. Maddie answers. A man named Preston Borders is on the line. Years ago, Harry helped put Borders away for murder. Now, he’s an inmate at the state prison and he has a message for Harry – and for Maddie. It’s about her kidnapper Kurt Dockweiler, who was recently found dead in his prison cell of a suspicious drug overdose.

“Tell your father I did what he wanted,” he says. “Dockweiler. Tell him I took care of it.”

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 3 is coming to Amazon Freevee

Will Honey succeed in her quest to become DA? Did Harry really order Dockweiler’s murder? Answers should be coming in Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Amazon ordered another season of the show in May 2023, months ahead of the season 2 premiere.

“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon Studios. “This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters.”

Harry Bosch creator and Bosch: Legacy writer and executive producer Michael Connelly said it was “a gift and a joy” to have the chance to explore more stories in the Bosch universe.

“Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done and will do,” he said.

The next season of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ may introduce an important character

According to Connelly, the next season of the Bosch spinoff will include elements from his 2022 novel Desert Star. In that book, Harry returns to the LAPD as a volunteer investigator with the Open-Unsolved Unit. He revisits an unresolved case that still haunts him – the murder of an entire family by a psychopath who still isn’t behind bars.

In the book, Bosch teams up with LAPD detective Renée Ballard, who runs the cold case division. Amazon has already announced that it’s developing a new show that will center on Ballard’s character, so it’s possible that Bosch: Legacy Season 3 will serve as a backdoor pilot for that as-yet-untitled show.

All episodes of Bosch: Legacy Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Freevee.

