Harry deals with the fallout from his investigation into the Lexi Parks murder, while Honey's future is in question in the conclusion to 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 2.

Harry Bosch has a target on his back. The PI at the center of Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy made some serious enemies when he started digging into the Lexi Parks murder and discovered a pair of LAPD officers were linked to the crime. The FBI also has big questions about his and Honey Chandler’s involvement in the murder of Carl Rogers and the pipeline explosion. And the feds aren’t messing around. Episode 8 ended with a major cliffhanger involving Honey that has us wondering what’s next for the tough-as-nails lawyer. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out. Here’s when the Bosch: Legacy Season 2 finale will stream on Freevee.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Episodes 1-8.]

The ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 finale drops Nov. 10 on Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premiered on Oct. 20, with new episodes dropping on Fridays. There are 10 episodes in total, with the final two episodes – titled “Escape Plan” and “A Step Ahead” – to be released on Friday, Nov. 10.

Can you watch ‘Bosch: Legacy’ without ads?

Bosch: Legacy streams on Freevee, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service. The good news is that fans can watch the show without signing up for a pay streaming service like Prime Video (where the original series Bosch streamed), Netflix, or Hulu. The bad news is that there’s no way to watch Bosch: Legacy without ads.

What happened in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 Episode 8

There’s a lot going on heading into the final two episodes of Bosch: Legacy Season 2. In Episode 8, “Seventy-Four Degrees in Belize,” Harry (Titus Welliver) confirmed that crooked cops Ellis (Max Martini) and Long (Guy Wilson) murdered Lexi Parks, then framed David Foster for the murder. Why was Lexi murdered in the first place? She discovered that the fancy watch her husband had bought for her was stolen. She threatened the sellers – the Nguyen brothers – with an investigation. That was a problem for Ellis and Long, who had “stolen” the watch from Dr. Schubert and then sold it to the Ngugyens. To keep their illegal activities from being exposed, they killed Lexi Parks as well as Foster’s alibi, James Allen.

In episode 8, Harry visited Schubert and confirmed that Ellis and Long were blackmailing him. Unfortunately, the pair were onto Harry and showed up at Schubert’s mansion, leading to a shootout. Schubert was killed and Long was gravely wounded. Ellis escaped.

Meanwhile, the FBI has been investigating Harry and Honey (Mimi Rogers) role in season 1’s pipeline explosion. They pulled Harry’s daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) in to see if she knew anything. But Harry had wisely kept her in the dark, so she couldn’t tell them anything, even if she wanted to. But the feds aren’t easily deterred. They finally got a search warrant for Harry’s house and Honey’s office. In Honey’s files, they discovered a recording of an incriminating call between her and Carl Rogers. Honey was arrested and led away in handcuffs.

What to expect from the last two episodes of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2

Honey is in legal jeopardy and an on-the-run Ellis is out to get Harry, which means there’s a lot on the line in the final two episodes of Bosch: Legacy Season 2.

With the threat of domestic terrorism charges looming, Honey will undoubtedly face pressure to turn on Harry to save her own skin. It seems unlikely that she’ll flip on him, but even if she’s able to distance herself from the case, she’s still going to face professional problems, given that her partner Marty Rose (David Moses) is unhappy that she’s put his small firm at risk. As for Harry, he’s handed over his evidence against Long and Ellis to the LAPD. But the case is far from closed, and it’s not clear that they’re convinced Long and Ellis are to blame, especially considering they already have another suspect in custody. Ellis remains a wildcard and a very real threat to Bosch. With Ellis in the wind, the tables turn and Maddie and the CRU are tasked with protecting her dad, according to a synopsis of episode 9.

