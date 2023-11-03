With 'Botched' Season 1 now streaming on Netflix, let's check in with some of the season's most memorable patients, including Janice Dickinson.

On the E! reality series Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif step in to help fix plastic surgery gone wrong. Patients who are unhappy with their breast implants, lip fillers, nose jobs, and more come to the California doctors in the hope they’ll be able to correct problems not fixed (or in some cases, caused by) other surgeries. But what happens after these transformations? With Botched Season 1 now streaming on Netflix, let’s check in with where some of the show’s first patients are now.

‘Human Ken doll’ Justin Jedlica is still getting plastic surgery

If you’ve seen Botched, you know Justin Jedlica. The so-called “human Ken doll” appeared in the show’s very first episode back in 2014 and has returned several times since. His most recent Botched appearance was in 2022 and he says he “proud to be the OG of the hit TV show” (via Instagram).

During his Botched debut, Justin admitted to having already had 132 cosmetic procedures, and Nassif and Dubrow ultimately turned down his request for more surgery. But that setback didn’t stop his quest to change his look. He recently traveled to Istanbul for more procedures, he shared on Instagram. In September 2023, he passed his California real estate salesperson exam. Jedlica was also part of the cast of the 2022 Crackle reality series Men of West Hollywood.

Supermodel Janice Dickinson’s life post-‘Botched’

Janice Dickinson in 2023 | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Supermodel and America’s Next Top Model judge Janice Dickinson was also a patient on Botched Season 1. She wanted to replace her decades-old breast implants. But after the surgery, Dr. Dubrow became concerned about her demands for strong painkillers, which he described as “classic drug-seeking behavior.”

Unfortunately, Dickinson wasn’t happy with her Botched experience and later said she had to have additional surgeries to fix her breasts. Meanwhile, Dubrow called her the most difficult patient he ever worked with.

Dickinson, now 68, married her fourth husband, Dr. Robert Gerner, in 2016. In 2022, she experienced a frightening fall on the set of the British reality show I’m a Celebrity … South Africa left her with a bloody face. She told Page Six she feared she’d “never work again” because of her injuries but later made a full recovery.

Lacey Wildd wanted Dr. Dubrow to give her size QQQ breasts

Botched Season 1 also introduced viewers to Lacey Wildd, a woman who had spent $250,000 on various breast implant procedures over the past two decades. Though her bust was already a size LLL, she wanted Dubrow and Nassif to increase that to a QQQ. But after an examination, Dr. Dubrow said such a procedure wasn’t safe and would set her up for a “breast disaster.”

The warnings didn’t stop Wildd from getting another breast augmentation with a different doctor. Unfortunately, Dubrow’s fears were realized when one of her implants ruptured in 2021. The experience was “devastating,” she told The Daily Star. She later raised money to repair the damage and get her breasts back. Her story was featured in a 2023 episode of TLC’s My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?

A ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum wanted Madonna’s nose

Drag performer and Madonna impersonator Venus D-Lite consulted with the Botched doctors about getting a new nose. But Nassif and Dubrow advised the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum against the procedure, which they felt wouldn’t produce the desired results. Venus – whose real name is Adam Guerra – ultimately decided to take their advice.

However, Guerra was still fixated on looking like Madonna. He appeared in a 2015 episode of My Strange Addiction, where he discussed the problems his Madonna obsession created in his personal life. Unfortunately, he’s faced some health challenges since appearing on Botched and in 2022 was raising money on GoFundMe to pay for medical treatment.

