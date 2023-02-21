‘Bridgerton’: Fans Should Read the Books First

Bridgerton is one of the most loved series on Netflix. The acclaimed drama series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books. Set in the early 19th century, the show and the books follow an elite Regency-era marriage market as the Bridgerton siblings try and find love.

As fans await the debut of season 3 and the prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, reading the novels may be in their best interest.

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET and PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON in ‘BRIDGERTON’ | LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

‘Bridgerton’ books in order

Long before Netflix put Bridgerton in moving color, author Julia Quinn was describing the lush work in her novels. Eight original Bridgerton novels follow one of the eight Bridgerton siblings as they try their hands at love. The books are

Book 1: The Duke and I -Daphne Bridgerton

Book 2: The Viscount Who Loved Me -Anthony Bridgerton

Book 3: An Offer From A Gentleman – Benedict Bridgerton

Book 4: Romancing Mr. Bridgerton -Colin Bridgerton

Book 5: To Sir Phillip, With Love -Eloise Bridgerton

Book 6: When He Was Wicked -Francesca Bridgerton

Book 7: It’s In His Kiss – Hyacinth Bridgerton

Book 8: On The Way to the Wedding– Gregory Bridgerton

In addition to the original eight novels, Quinn has published two shorts about Lady Whistledown and The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, a collection that catches up with each couple far into the future. Moreover, Quinn and Shonda Rhimes have written the prequel story Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will publish on May 9, just five days after the prequel series premieres on Netflix.

‘Bridgerton’ fans should read the books before watching the TV show

For those who are intrigued with Bridgerton but have not had a chance to watch it yet, it’s probably best to read Quinn’s novels first. The books illustrate the 19th-century Regency-era at a slower pace with much more detail, allowing the reader to really ground themselves in the period.

Moreover, there is way less drama and sex, which allows for more spice when it’s time to watch the series. The books offer more insight into character motivations and desires and can also help answer any questions that may have been left up in the air in the series.

Since the series is no longer moving in order of the books, it may be helpful to read the books as the season’s main characters are announced.

How many seasons of ‘Bridgerton’ are on Netflix?

At present, there are two seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix. Season 1 follows Daphne Bridgerton, and season 2 follows Anthony Bridgerton. The third season will debut later this year and chronicle the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). The prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will debut on May 4.

All in all, Rhimes says she plans on eight Bridgerton seasons. “There are eight Bridgerton sibling,s so there are eight books. We are planning on following each one of their romantic stories,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We are not necessarily going in order. But we will be seeing each of the siblings and their stories.