‘Bridgerton’: Newton the Corgi Would Bark Over Scenes Until He Was Fed Sausage

Bridgerton has been one of Netflix’s hottest series since its 2020 debut. Giving viewers an inside perspective on the wealth and ways of the Bridgerton family and their inner circles, the series that takes place during a time known as the 1800s Regency period has gained a large following over Bridgerton‘s two seasons.

Nicola Coughlan, Florence Hunt, Adjoa Andoh, and Hugh Sachs are a few of the talented actors cast in the successful series. Nevertheless, the cast member that often steals the spotlight, or rather the sausage, is Newton, the corgi in Bridgerton.

What did ‘Bridgerton’ star Luke Newton reveal about Newton, the corgi?

In Bridgerton, Newton, the corgi is played by a dog named Austin. The fluffy four-legged character quickly became a fan-favorite in the Netflix series, and Chris Van Dusen, the series showrunner, even incorporated his very own story arc into season two.

Though some people might find a dog actor a bit surprising, Austin is really quite the professional. Ashley Simone recalled the dog’s innate and cute reaction to joining the team for line runs before shooting a new scene. Austin wouldn’t just join the crew, but he would put himself right in the center.

Newton the corgi, though incredibly cute, was also known to be a little sassy. Luke Newton, the actor, admitted that he and the corgi didn’t always get along, but, fortunately, he knew Austin’s weakness: sausage.

Admittedly, Austin loves most snacks, but especially sausage. While on set, the dog would bark over scenes until he was finally fed his precious goods. Utilizing Austin’s love for sausage, Newton would keep small bits of sausage on him whenever he needed the corgi to cooperate or be on his good side. Sounds like Austin knows exactly what he is doing.

A closer look at the life of Newton, the corgi from ‘Bridgerton’

In Bridgerton, Newton is Kate Sharma’s pet, but in real life, Simone’s character, unfortunately, doesn’t own the corgi. Austin, the dog actor who portrays Newton, was born in 2014 and has eight brothers. Coming from a show dog past, Austin is pretty accustomed to the spotlight.

Austin’s trainer, Joanna Mayston, was the one who suggested he try out acting, and Austin instantly took to it. Before appearing in Netflix’s Bridgerton, he was cast as one of Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis in The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Fortunately, his greedy appetite and love for food make bargaining with the star rather easy. Fans and followers of Bridgerton are hopeful that the corgi will return for season 3, but no definite answers about Newton’s future fate on the show have yet to be revealed.

What other animals have been cast or appear in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’?

Though Newton the corgi is beloved on and off the set of Bridgerton, oddly, Austin hasn’t been the only animal who has been welcome aboard. This past season fans and viewers of Bridgerton got to see a wide variety of animals.

That was because Queen Charlotte was showing off her impressive and unique collection of exotic animals. From a collection of zebras to stunning and beautiful peacocks, in Bridgerton, it is quite normal to see actors with animals. Even though he is considered to be the biggest diva on the set of Bridgerton, hopefully, that will continue to include Newton, the corgi.