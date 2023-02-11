‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Simone Ashley Celebrated With Champagne After Filming Sex Scenes

Netflix‘s Bridgerton series had fans hooked on its sex scene full of heat, passion, and jealousy. While Daphne and Simon hold the title of the most sex scenes, Anthony and Kate’s story in the second season was more about lustful gazes and desire. But when it came to the official sex scenes in Bridgerton Season 2, Simone Ashley revealed the end of filming required some celebration.

Anthony and Kate in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

Kate and Anthony engage in sex after the marriage is canceled ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

When the second season was announced, it was explained that Kate and Anthony’s story would differ from Daphne and Simon’s. It was primarily due to the forbidden aspect of their growing feelings for one another. In Bridgerton Season 2, Anthony is looking to get married to uphold his family duty. He soon meets the Sharma family as the eldest daughter, Kate, has trained her sister Edwina to perfection. Anthony sets his sight on Edwina but cannot help his sizzling infatuation with Kate.

Bridgerton Season 2 soon begins a complex and secret love triangle, and Edwina falls for Anthony and is unaware of Kate’s feelings for him. But to uphold her duty in Bridgerton Season 2, Kate pushes her desires away to make her sister happy. As Anthony and Edwina are set to marry, Edwina realizes the heart-shattering truth and calls off the wedding.

But they remain close to the Bridgertons, and Kate and Anthony cannot hold off much longer. The season was full of chemistry, heat-raising glances, and subtle touches. In Bridgerton Episode 7, their emotions finally run free, and Anthony reaffirms his feelings for her.

Their sex scene is far from tame as they submit to passion in the gazebo. The last sex scene between Kate and Anthony in Bridgerton Season 2 is the finale when they admit they love each other. While on-screen, the sex scenes are glamorous. Simone Ashley and the cast celebrated after week-long filming.

Simone Ashley and the cast mentally prepped for the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 sex scenes

Filming sex scenes with a crew in the same room is not easy. In the first season, Lizzy Talbot, Bridgerton’s intimacy coordinator, explained a lot of details are taken into consideration when filming sex scenes. According to Vulture, for Daphne and Simon’s outdoor scenes, they had to account for the stone ground. Also, the cold weather, clothing, and more. The same can be said for Anthony and Kate’s sex scene in Bridgerton Season 2.

According to Glamour, Talbot explains their major scene was filmed between a studio and an outdoor setting. But a significant aspect is that “For Anthony and Kate, so much of their chemistry is built into their senses—sight, smell, taste, touch….”

In an interview with The Times, Ashley explains that filming the intimate moments and sex scenes for Bridgerton Season 2 was an investment. “We did all of our intimacy scenes in one week. It’s a lot, gearing up for that every day and making sure you have enough sleep, doing whatever you have to do to make you feel ready, but I am confident in myself and my body.”

There is no denying that the pent-up intimacy between Kate and Anthony resulted in an explosive and passionate sex scene. “We had champagne after we finished the sex scenes in Bridgerton. It felt like we’d done the hardest bit of the whole 11-month shoot,” admitted Ashely. But how exactly was the scene filmed?

Jonathan Bailey revealed the comical way the sex scene was filmed

Besides the intimacy coordinator, the crew of Bridgerton Season 2 had a few tricks to make the sex scenes believable but safe for both actors. In an interview with Radio Times, Jonathan Bailey breaks down how the scene. As well as the unusual item used to cover up a certain body part.

“It’s amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year. There are new tricks to the trade – little cushions – and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball,” explained Bailey. Per the rules, the actors must have a three-layer barrier between them. The netball allowed for “movement without having to connect physically.”

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 after sex scene | via Netflix

Despite the awkwardness, Bailey says they still laughed at the comical situation. Simone also commented she was not apprehensive about filming the scenes. Talbot encouraged her “to portray what it is for the female character to experience pleasure.” There is no denying that Bridgerton and its following seasons will keep up with its unforgettable sex scenes.