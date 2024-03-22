Camilla Parker Bowles is one of only a few working royals currently on a full-time schedule (though she has taken small breaks). And her most recent engagement made a big statement.

The royal family has come under fire lately for a seemingly hiding information about Kate Middleton, also known as the Princess of Wales. In the midst of the Kate drama, King Charles continues to battle cancer all while maintaining an active role as king. Still, the public can’t help but wonder what the future looks like for the king.

Regardless of what’s going on around her, Camilla Parker Bowles just sent a major statement to the public with her most recent royal engagement.

Camilla Parker Bowles | Hugh Hastings/WPAPool/Getty

Camilla Parker Bowles is serious about her role despite what’s happening within the family

Right now, Camilla is the only member of the core four working royals to still be making regular appearances. Charles and Kate taking time away from royal appearances, and though William does continue to do work, he is on a more limited schedule. But Camilla, though taking time to be with her husband, is mostly maintaining a business as usual approach. (Other working royals include Princess Anne and Prince Edward, who are siblings of the king, along with their spouses.)

Camilla’s most recent public appearance seems to send a major message to the British public: That she and the rest of the family refuse to play into the rumors surrounding Kate’s well-being — or Charles’, for that matter. According to Express, Camilla visited the Isle of Man, where she participated in a ceremony that would officially recognize the island’s capital city as Douglas. The city was initially awarded the recognition nearly two years ago in May 2022; it was part of a number of exciting happenings surrounding the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Camilla’s regular appearance schedule seems to play into the lifelong motto of the royal family: Never complain; never explain. And it sends the message that the family won’t be stopped despite all the rumors.

Camilla Parker Bowles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Chaos continues to surround Kate Middleton

Camilla and Charles have been spotted riding in a car together, presumably while Charles travels for his cancer treatments. Despite revealing his diagnosis, Charles has continued to appear in the public eye, despite that he has limited his official royal appearances. Meanwhile, chaos and confusion continue to surround Kate Middleton, who stepped away from royal duties back in December 2023. For about two months, things were going as expected, but once the United States gossip columnists caught wind of her royal break, conspiracy theories began to ensue. William and Kate have done little to put the theories to rest; the couple released a Mother’s Day image that was found to be heavily edited, which only added to the conspiracy theories.

It remains unclear when Kate and Charles could begin royal duties once more. Kate’s team gave an estimation of sometime after Easter, but nobody has specified an exact date. For now, though, Camilla continues to pretend like none of this is happening.