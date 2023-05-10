Camilla Parker Bowles Was Reportedly Confronted By Princess Anne at a ‘Highly Charged’ Coronation Dinner — ‘You’re Not Queen, You’re the Queen Consort’

Camilla Parker Bowles and Princess Anne reportedly butted heads at the coronation dinner. Following the highly anticipated ceremonial crowning, Anne allegedly confronted Camilla about her recent change in title.

Leading up to the coronation, Buckingham Palace announced that the royal family was changing her title from queen consort to queen. Royal watchers had mixed reactions to the move, and it sounds like Anne voiced her own disagreement with the changes at the coronation dinner.

Princess Anne reportedly confronts Camilla Parker Bowles about her new title

David Emanuel, Princess Diana’s dressmaker, claims that Camilla’s title change has created a “highly charged” situation. Emanuel, who designed Diana’s wedding gown in 1981, claims that many people were shocked when Camilla ditched the Queen Consort title.

According to Express, Emanuel heard from some inside sources about a confrontation that took place during the coronation dinner. The insiders claim that Anne confronted Camilla about her new title and basically told her that she’ll always be Queen Consort.

“I heard that there was a Coronation dinner with which obviously the King and Camila were there, and apparently the Princess Royal said, ‘You’re not Queen, you’re the Queen’s Consort’,” Emanuel revealed.

Emanuel added that he has talked to a lot of individuals who are “unhappy” with the title change. Based on the reports, it sounds like Anne couldn’t agree more.

Prior to her passing, Queen Elizabeth announced that Camilla would gain the title of Queen Consort upon her death. But in the weeks leading up to the coronation, the palace announced that Camilla would be referred to as Queen after the ceremony.

A closer look at Camilla Parker Bowles and Princess Anne’s complicated history

Camilla and Anne’s history is fraught with complexity. Back in 1970, Anne dated Andrew Parker Bowles, Camilla’s future husband, and the two shared a deep bond over their love of horses.

Their relationship, however, would not last. Shortly after their romance ended, Camilla and Andrew started dating. The couple tied the knot in 1973 and went on to share two children together, Tom and Laura.

Despite Anne exchanging vows with Mark Phillips, she and Andrew remained close. So close, in fact, that Anne named him as Zara Tindall’s godfather, cementing their enduring friendship.

Andrew and Camilla ultimately parted ways in the wake of her affair with Charles. After Camilla and Charles tied the knot in 2005, Anne became a sister-in-law to her future Queen.

Although Camilla and Anne put on a good face for the public, things were reportedly quite different behind the scenes.

King Charles’ sister has had a rocky relationship with his wife over the years

As Camilla began her new role within the royal family, she and Anne struggled to find common ground. The book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort claims that Anne’s “frosty demeanor” proved to be a difficult and unsettling presence for Camilla.

Despite their difficulties, sources claim that Anne and Camilla eventually got past their differences. Anne reportedly started to view Camilla in a new light after she witnessed her hard work and dedication to the royal family.

But if the recent reports are true, it sounds like Anne and Camilla may have taken a step back in their relationship.

Prior to the coronation, Anne sat down for a rare interview to discuss the future of the monarchy. Although Anne said things that were slightly critical about the royals, she did address the changes that King Charles is implementing in the years to come.

“It’ll be such a different scenario,” she stated. “There is so much in that service which you really have to do, I mean that is fundamentally important. It is the meaning of the Coronation in every way, it’s not just a big ceremony.”

Anne and Camilla have not addressed the rumors surrounding the coronation dinner.