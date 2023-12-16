Carrie Underwood loves to have a Christmas tree for the holidays -- but she hates when it's up too early. Here's what she said.

Country music star Carrie Underwood adores Christmas. With the 2023 holiday upon us, fans want to know what she’s up to. Every year, Underwood gets a Christmas tree to display in her home. And she mentioned there’s “nothing sadder” than when this occurs with a tree around the holidays. Here’s what she said.

Carrie Underwood said there’s ‘nothing sadder’ than a Christmas tree up too early

Carrie Underwood has made her love of Christmas known. The Oklahoma native has a Christmas tree in her home every holiday season. The timing of when to put the Christmas tree up is essential to Underwood. In 2023, she had to put her tree up earlier than she wanted due to her “Reflection” residency in Las Vegas.

“There’s nothing sadder than a Christmas tree up with no presents underneath it, so I don’t really think that you want to get your Christmas tree up too early,” she told 107.9 Rodeo Radio. “But this year, I was a little earlier than normal because we had Thanksgiving, and then head out to Vegas for my Reflection shows, and I had to get everything up before I left.”

“Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” will run through October 2024 at Resorts World Theatre. The residency allows Underwood to provide a complete show for her fans. “Performing live for an audience is my favorite part of what I do, and I love the idea of giving the audience a show and not just a concert,” she told Billboard. “We can do things in this production we aren’t able to do out on the road.”

She posted a photo of her 2023 Christmas tree

Carrie Underwood had to put her Christmas tree up early in 2023. While this might typically upset her, the mother of two still celebrated the tree trimming by posting a photo to Instagram Stories. “Fisher family Christmas tree 2023!” Underwood captioned the photo, according to People. The tree was wrapped in white lights and numerous ornaments and had a glowing star on top.

In 2016, Underwood found herself incredibly busy around the holidays. But she still didn’t skip putting the tree up. “By the time I get home, I’m probably not going to bust out everything, but we’ll put up a tree,” she said at the time, according to Yahoo. “You have to have a tree!”

Carrie Underwood shared one of her ‘biggest traditions’ when it comes to the holidays

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

In 2016, Carrie Underwood spent Christmas with her husband’s family in Canada first and her family in Oklahoma afterward. Despite her family’s busy schedule, she says one of her “biggest traditions” every year is traveling to see the most important people in her life.

“One of the biggest traditions we will always have will be traveling,” she said, according to Yahoo. “Some of my friends are like, ‘Someday you’re going to want to stay home and have your own thing,’ and I’m like, ‘No. That tradition belongs to our families.’ It’s important for us to get back there.”

In addition to travel, she has a new tradition as of a few years ago — and it involves her entire family wearing matching pajamas. “For the past few years, we all get matching PJs,” she said, according to Country 92.9. “My husband, myself, my sons and our dogs. And getting my German shepherd into a Christmas sweater is no easy feat.”

