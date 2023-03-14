Carrie Underwood’s Sons Made the Singer Adorable Birthday Cards

On March 10, Carrie Underwood turned 40 years old. The famous country artist shared that for her birthday, her two sons wrote sweet cards for her. See what Underwood’s sons Isaiah and Jacob wrote for the singer’s birthday below.

Carrie Underwood | Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

Carrie Underwood’s sons wrote birthday cards for their mother

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have two sons together. Their first son Isaiah was born on Feb. 27, 2015. Underwood and Fisher’s youngest son Jacob, who they refer to as Jake, was born on Jan. 21, 2019.

On Underwood’s birthday, the singer posted photos of cards that Isaiah and Jake gifted her on her Instagram story.

According to Today, in one card Jake wrote, “Things I love about Mommy 1. When she kisses me 2. how much she loves me 3. She’s beautiful 4. Her snuggles 5. When she dresses up. I like her dress.”

Today reports that Isaiah also wrote a list for his handmade card, and it read, “The 4 things I love about Mommy! I love her snugles, I love her kissis, I love her singing and most of ALL I Love her.”

Tonight, my son, Isaiah, told me I’m one of his top 2 singers ? …Apparently, I’m tied with @nfrealmusic for the top spot…and I have to say, I’m not mad about it…? — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 10, 2023

Mike Fisher celebrated Carrie Underwood’s birthday

Underwood and Fisher married in 2010. Fisher is a former NHL player and played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators.

In addition to Underwood’s sons celebrating her birthday, Fisher also made sure that Underwood’s day was special.

On Underwood’s birthday, Fisher posted a photo of Underwood posing in front of different bottles of wine and a large birthday cake that seemed to be made of cheese with grapes on it.

“Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday,” Fisher captioned the Instagram photo.

Fans of Underwood used Fisher’s post to celebrate Underwood’s birthday and comment on the unique cake.

One fan commented on the photo, “Wine and cheese! What an amazing bday cake!”

“Happy 40th Birthday, you still look like you are in your 20’s and you perform that way too. Hope you and Mike and the boys had a fabulous day. Sending love and prayers for many more years,” an Instagram user commented.

Another Instagram user commented, “Cheese cake! What a cool idea! Happy birthday, Carrie! And well done, Mike!”

Had some fun in the studio recently and for my birthday, I wanted to share my new song “Out Of That Truck” with all of you! ? pic.twitter.com/Zgzcu1bHJv — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 10, 2023

Carrie Underwood released a new song on her birthday

According to Today, Underwood confirmed on her Instagram story that her birthday gift from Fisher included 40 bottles of wine plus a cake made of cheese.

“A ‘cake’ tower made entirely of cheese wheels & a lifetime’s worth of wines starting at 1983,” Underwood wrote on her Instagram story according to Today.

While Underwood’s family made sure to make the singer feel appreciated, Underwood also did her best to celebrate fans on her special day. On March 10, Underwood released a new song called “Out of That Truck.”

“Had some fun in the studio recently and for my birthday, I wanted to share my new song “Out Of That Truck” with all of you!” Underwood wrote on Instagram.

In the social media post, Underwood shared a black-and-white video of the recording process for “Out Of That Truck.”