This Character’s Death Shocked the ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Cast

The Netflix series Ginny & Georgia has found immense success. The plot is about a single mother trying to give her two children a good life. However, the show soon reveals that Georgia has a darker side.

Her daughter, Ginny, has seen that side and is now aware that her mother is a murderer. Georgia only did what she did to protect her children, and her protective nature led to another’s death. However, the character’s death scene was shocking to both viewers and the cast.

A recap of shocking moments in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres January 5 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/uQp3j2lsbH — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

Fans of Ginny & Georgia saw the characters return for another season on Netflix. The release featured 10 new episodes, and the premiere opens with Ginny and Austin living in Boston. Ginny now has to deal with the fact her mom is a murderer, and the season features more reveals.

One of the shocking moments of Season 2 is when Cynthia and Joe have an affair. The pairing seems unexpected. They have grown slightly closer while Cynthia struggles with her husband dying. Meanwhile, Georgia’s ex returns from prison.

Gil, Austin’s dad, was in prison for embezzlement. Georgia, however, admits that she was the one who framed him for the crime. Now, he is back to rebuild a relationship with Austin, who shoots him. Austin wants to defend his mother, and his protective nature leads to him keeping quiet when Georgia kills someone.

Despite Austin not saying anything, the season finale ends with Georgia getting arrested. Gabriel interrupted her wedding after Nick told him she was the last person seen with the deceased victim. If Season 3 happens, it may focus on the police trying to gather evidence.

The actors felt surprised to see Tom die

Sabrina Grdevich and Vincent Legault in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ | Netflix

The reason Georgia is now a murder suspect is that Tom Fuller died. However, his death does not happen because of his illness. In Episode 8, Cynthia opens up to Georgia about how hard it is to watch her husband slowly die. The latter later smothers Tom with a pillow, shocking viewers.

The fans were the only ones to find this turn of events startling. According to Still Watching Netflix, Tom’s death surprised the cast of Ginny & Georgia. Sara Waisglass told Brianne Howey, “I know definitely the most shocking thing for me in Season 2 is when you killed Cynthia’s man.”

The other castmates agreed with Waisglass’s opinion. Howey makes it clear that her character is not a serial killer despite having killed multiple people. Georgia only decides to do what she believes is best for Cynthia at that moment.

“One was an accident. This one is a mercy kill. Cynthia did the ultimate act of protection for Georgia. Now, this is Georgia’s version of protecting Cynthia,” Howey explained.

Will there be a third season?

PSA ? Ginny & Georgia season 2 drops today!!! ? That’s our weekend sorted ?? pic.twitter.com/80eQxFYwdh — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) January 5, 2023

Deadline reports that Ginny & Georgia remains one of the more popular shows on Netflix. When Season 2 premiered, it gained around 180.47 million hours worth of views within the first few days. The viewership did better in the first week than other relatively recent releases.

The second season brought the show up to the No.1 spot among TV shows on the platform. Some people may have their criticisms, but many fans cannot wait for another season. The cliffhanger in the finale sets the stage for more storylines.

Fans may have theories about where the show may go, but a renewal remains uncertain. Netflix has not yet confirmed if there will be another season of the comedy-drama. The high viewership in the first week may increase the show’s chances. Still, people will have to wait to find out for sure.