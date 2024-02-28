Following the long-standing rumors about his relationship with Madonna, Charles Barkley has set the record straight once and for all.

Madonna‘s love life has been a topic of conversation for decades. The Queen of Pop has dated and been married to some very famous men, including Sean Penn, Guy Ritchie, and Vanilla Ice.

The Material Girl also dated a couple of athletes, but one rumored love fans were never quite sure about was Charles Barkley. The former NBA player has been asked in the past about whether he and the singer were an item. The subject came up again recently and Sir Charles did not shy away from answering the burning question: Did he ever date Madonna?

With all the attention and fan frenzy that has surrounded Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, the subject of athletes dating famous pop stars came up when Barkley was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show in February.

Barkley denied the longtime rumor about being romanticly involved with Madonna insisting: “We did not date … she is a casual friend of mine.”

(L): Charles Barkley is inducted into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor | Christian Petersen/Getty Images, (R): Madonna arrives on the set of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Several years back, Madonna hinted that she had a crush on the NBA Hall of Famer during a Q&A when she said: “Charles Barkley is God. I think Charles is probably married. See, all the good ones are taken … but that doesn’t mean they can’t father your children!”

Since then, Barkley has tried to dispel the romance rumors whenever he’s asked about it.

A basketball star Madonna did date, who Barkley knows very well, is Dennis Rodman. The former Chicago Bulls player and the “Ray of Light” artist were together for a brief period in 1994 after they met at a Los Angeles nightclub.

Another one of Madge’s rumored relationships turned out to be true

Madonna and Tupac Shakur seated together at a dinner reception| Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Another high-profile man Madonna was romantically linked to was Tupac Shakur. While some had thought that could have simply just been another rumor, in 2017 a letter from the “Changes” rapper sent the “Like a Prayer” hitmaker while he was in prison was made public. TMZ published portions of the letter dated Jan. 15, 1995. The rapper wrote it when he was doing time in the Clinton Correctional Facility and revealed why he broke things off with the pop icon.

In the note the “California Love” artist stated that he waited a long time to contact her because he “was struggling to find all the answers” before explaining why he ended things.

“For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting,” Tupac wrote. “But for me at least in my previous perception, I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was … It no longer matters how I’m perceived. Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with an extremely famous sex symbol.”