Who Is Charles on ‘Will Trent’?

ABC‘s Will Trent returns with episode 6 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, after the series didn’t air a new episode last week. And the upcoming hour, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?”, features the introduction of a new Will Trent character — Charles.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains mild spoilers from Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?”]

Rotimi | Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros

‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 6 introduces Charles

Will Trent is slowly unraveling details about the characters’ personal lives, and viewers will learn more about Faith Mitchell in episode 6 when her ex and the father of her son, Charles, breaks into her house.

Charles, a veteran with PTSD, was convinced that someone was following him. So, of course, he turned to Faith for help, and even though she was skeptical, Faith was willing to hear him out.

Faith called Will Trent, and they checked out where Charles was living. He was renting an apartment above a married couple’s garage. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents discovered that someone had broken into Charles’ place to spy on the couple’s home. And when Will and Faith entered the house, they found them murdered.

Will Trent fans have to watch the rest of episode 6 to learn more about the murder and Charles’ involvement in the case. But based on the information we know so far, it’s clear that Charles’ past with Faith and their son Jeremy is complicated.

Who plays Charles in ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 6?

Olurotimi Akinosho, who professionally goes by Rotimi, plays Charles in Will Trent on ABC.

Fans might recognize Rotimi from television shows such as Boss, Betrayal, Battle Creek, Power, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor’s film credits include Black Nativity, Divergent, Imperial Dreams, Burning Sands, Deuces, Acts of Violence, Coming 2 America, For the Love of Money, Singleholic, and House Party.

Rotimi is also a R&B singer. He has produced four mixtapes, three EPs, and one studio album — All or Nothing. Rotimi has also released numerous music videos and opened for Jennifer Hudson, T.I., and more.

Despite his busy schedule, we hope Rotimi will continue to reprise his role as Charles in Will Trent. His chemistry with Iantha Richardson, who plays Faith, is too good not to take advantage of.

Tuesday's new #WillTrent is directed by the lovely and talented Lea Thompson! ? pic.twitter.com/KNp6MQuOr4 — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) February 12, 2023

Meet the rest of the ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 6 cast

Aside from Rotimi as Charles, Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6 features plenty of talented actors. The official cast for the hour is:

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Bluebell as Betty

Deion Smith as Jeremy Mitchell

Cora Lu Tran as Nico

Kurt Yue as Pete Chin

Walter Belenky as Vince Arrigotti

April Billingsley as Jess Noonan

Debra Stipe as Reese Fox

Julia Vasi as Katie

Gabriella Cila as Jade

Christina Wren as Caroline

John Dixon as Kevin

Elijah Everett as Security Manager

Almeera Jiwa as Sally

John Machesky as Officer Petrakis

Cedrick Cooper as Officer Wirth

Ric Reitz as Director Armstrong

David Vaughn as Matty

Adam Ignacio as Rocky

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, starring Rotimi as Charles, airs Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also watch Will Trent episodes on Hulu the day after they premiere.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.