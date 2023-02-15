Who Is Charles on ‘Will Trent’?
ABC‘s Will Trent returns with episode 6 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, after the series didn’t air a new episode last week. And the upcoming hour, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?”, features the introduction of a new Will Trent character — Charles.
[Spoiler alert: This article contains mild spoilers from Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?”]
‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 6 introduces Charles
Will Trent is slowly unraveling details about the characters’ personal lives, and viewers will learn more about Faith Mitchell in episode 6 when her ex and the father of her son, Charles, breaks into her house.
Charles, a veteran with PTSD, was convinced that someone was following him. So, of course, he turned to Faith for help, and even though she was skeptical, Faith was willing to hear him out.
Faith called Will Trent, and they checked out where Charles was living. He was renting an apartment above a married couple’s garage. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents discovered that someone had broken into Charles’ place to spy on the couple’s home. And when Will and Faith entered the house, they found them murdered.
Will Trent fans have to watch the rest of episode 6 to learn more about the murder and Charles’ involvement in the case. But based on the information we know so far, it’s clear that Charles’ past with Faith and their son Jeremy is complicated.
Who plays Charles in ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 6?
Olurotimi Akinosho, who professionally goes by Rotimi, plays Charles in Will Trent on ABC.
Fans might recognize Rotimi from television shows such as Boss, Betrayal, Battle Creek, Power, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor’s film credits include Black Nativity, Divergent, Imperial Dreams, Burning Sands, Deuces, Acts of Violence, Coming 2 America, For the Love of Money, Singleholic, and House Party.
Rotimi is also a R&B singer. He has produced four mixtapes, three EPs, and one studio album — All or Nothing. Rotimi has also released numerous music videos and opened for Jennifer Hudson, T.I., and more.
Despite his busy schedule, we hope Rotimi will continue to reprise his role as Charles in Will Trent. His chemistry with Iantha Richardson, who plays Faith, is too good not to take advantage of.
Meet the rest of the ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 6 cast
Aside from Rotimi as Charles, Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6 features plenty of talented actors. The official cast for the hour is:
- Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent
- Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski
- Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell
- Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood
- Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner
- Bluebell as Betty
- Deion Smith as Jeremy Mitchell
- Cora Lu Tran as Nico
- Kurt Yue as Pete Chin
- Walter Belenky as Vince Arrigotti
- April Billingsley as Jess Noonan
- Debra Stipe as Reese Fox
- Julia Vasi as Katie
- Gabriella Cila as Jade
- Christina Wren as Caroline
- John Dixon as Kevin
- Elijah Everett as Security Manager
- Almeera Jiwa as Sally
- John Machesky as Officer Petrakis
- Cedrick Cooper as Officer Wirth
- Ric Reitz as Director Armstrong
- David Vaughn as Matty
- Adam Ignacio as Rocky
Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, starring Rotimi as Charles, airs Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also watch Will Trent episodes on Hulu the day after they premiere.
