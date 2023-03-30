Charlie Hunnam Admits He Went Through a 10-Day Period of Grief Trying to Get Over the End of ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Bidding farewell to a character after a popular TV show comes to an end can be a difficult challenge. This was certainly the case for Charlie Hunnam, who found it hard to let go of his role as Jax Teller on the popular biker drama Sons of Anarchy.

For Hunnam, the experience was akin to going through a real-life grieving process, which only added to the emotional strain of saying goodbye to a beloved character.

Charlie Hunnam | Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Charlie Hunnam admits that he experienced a 10-day period of grief after ‘Sons of Anarchy’

It has been over eight years since Sons of Anarchy ended with Jax’s tragic demise, and fans of the show may recall the time Hunnam reminisced about saying goodbye to the iconic character.

In a video on Instagram, Hunnam revealed that he experienced a lot of grief after filming his final scene as Jax. The actor admitted that after playing the character for eight long years, the lines between reality and fiction became blurred.

“I mean, he was as much me as I was me and then, I wasn’t aware of that until I had to let him go and it felt like a death,” Hunnam shared. “I’ve experienced grief of you know, losing people closest to me and it felt like that which sounds kind of silly but that was the reaction to it and it was a period of about you know 10 days of mourning.”

Hunnam added that he visited the set of Sons of Anarchy for several days after production was over. Although nobody was supposed to be at the site, the actor knew the security guard, who let him in to say his goodbyes in private.

The time alone allowed Hunnam to bid farewell to Jax in his own way and ultimately move on to other roles.

The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star has done his best to move on from playing Jax Teller

Hunnam’s good looks are no secret to anyone. The actor is open about the fact that he has always been a hit with female audiences, and when he played Jax on Sons of Anarchy, he became a heartthrob for many of the show’s female fans.

Despite his good looks and charm, Hunnam considers himself an actor first and foremost. As an actor, he’s committed to earning respect and recognition for his abilities, not just his physical appearance.

“I try not to think about that too much because I’m just attempting to shape my own perception of myself and feel confident in my own identity,” Hunnam told Looper.

Hunnam acknowledged that some people will always view him as just a “pretty boy,” but he’s determined to overcome this stereotype and deliver his best performance in every role. Although Hunnam may have rose to fame for his performance on Sons of Anarchy, he has built up quite the career following the show’s end.

Charlie Hunnam has made it a point to explore different projects following the end of the show

After Sons of Anarchy ended, Hunnam took his talents to the big screen. The actor appeared in a number of different movies over the past few years, including Crimson Peak, Triple Frontier, Jungleland, and The Gentlemen, to name a few.

Aside from his time in front of the cameras, Hunnam also has a passion for behind-the-scenes work. The actor has even written a script about Vlad the Impaler, which sadly has yet to move beyond the development stage.

While Hunnam has written several other screenplays, including one concerning gypsy culture, the Sons of Anarchy star continues to pursue his passion for acting. One of his most recent projects includes his return to the small screens in the series Shantaram, though Apple canceled that project after the first season.

Until we see him on our screens again, fans can watch all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy on Hulu.