Chase Sui Wonders Dated a ‘Riverdale’ Star Before Her Pete Davidson Romance

Celebrity relationships are always a hot topic, and few celebrities are more central in that particular category than Pete Davidson. The comedian and Saturday Night Live alum is rumored to be dating Chase Sui Wonders. But many fans of the two stars might not realize that Wonders previously dated an actor from the hit television series Riverdale on The CW.

Chase Sui Wonders is dating former co-star Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson (L) and Chase Sui Wonders attend a tour prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Wonders and Davidson were first spotted together in December 2022. And since then, they have been seen together several times. Wonders and Davidson were even involved in a car accident together when the latter’s car collided with a fire hydrant, according to the Los Angeles Times. No one was hurt, thankfully. And the romantic rumors of Wonders and Davidson continue.

The two stars shared the screen in 2022’s Bodies Bodies Bodies, a horror comedy about a group of twenty-somethings who wind up playing a deadly game. In the film too, Wonders and Davidson play a couple. The movie earned strong reviews and a decent box office run, given its modest production budget.

Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders Confirm Relationship With PDA Outing in New York City https://t.co/jR3K2dBwsT — E! News (@enews) April 22, 2022

Ironically, right around the time Bodies Bodies Bodies hit theaters, Wonders was romantically linked to Melton. The two actors worked on a short film titled Wake together in 2022, which Wonders wrote and directed with Vogue, as she confirmed on Instagram. Although it remains unconfirmed, fans speculate this is likely how the two actors met and began dating.

While Wonders hasn’t spoken about her private life, Melton previously dated his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes. The two actors confirmed they were dating in 2018 but broke up the following year. Some reports claim Melton and Mendes had an on-again/off-again over the last two years. But since the former couple usually keeps their personal life out of the press, that’s unconfirmed.

What projects does Chase Sui Wonders have in the works now?

Peacock’s Pete Davidson comedy series ‘Bupkis’ has added 6 guest stars for its premiere season: Charlie Day, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, Brad Garrett, Chase Sui Wonders, and Simon Rex in undisclosed roles https://t.co/Fo2gvDjen3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 19, 2022

Bodies Bodies Bodies is perhaps so far the most notable project Wonders has worked on lately. But she’s keeping busy, it seems. The actor appeared in the 2022 thriller Out of the Blue starring Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson. And following the cancellation of her HBO Max series Generation, Wonders secured a role on the upcoming Apple TV+ show City on Fire.

Davidson, meanwhile, is the star of the upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis. The show co-stars Edie Falco and Oscar winner Joe Pesci. It follows a fictionalized version of Davidson’s own life, not completely unlike the 2020 film The King of Staten Island. The series debuts on May 4, 2023, exclusively on Peacock. Notably, Wonders is set to guest star.

With Riverdale set to conclude after season 7, Melton has been adding credits to his resume as well. He recently appeared on the Peacock series Poker Face and the Hulu series History of the World, Part II.