Is ‘Chicago Fire’ New Tonight? New One Chicago Episodes Won’t Air Until May 3

Hoping to find out what’s next for the crew at Firehouse 51? You’re going to have to be patient. The NBC drama is taking a break for a few weeks, along with the rest of the One Chicago shows. Here’s when new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will air.

A new episode of ‘Chicago Fire’ won’t air until May 3

(L-R) Jake Lockett as Carver, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

The April 5 episode of Chicago Fire Season 11 saw the much-anticipated return of Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey. Casey left the Windy City early in season 10 to move to Portland to care for his late best friend’s kids. But with the youngest boy about to head off to college, it sounds like Casey might be thinking about a return to Chicago – and a potential reunion with his ex-girlfriend Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

However, fans are unlikely to get clear answers on what’s next for Casey and Brett in the immediate future. A new episode of Chicago Fire will air on Wednesday, May 3. But Spencer’s return to the show was a one-off, the actor told TVLine. While he didn’t completely rule out a more permanent return, it sounds unlikely.

“That’s a tough question. I think I’m always open to it. I never say never … But in terms of like long-term or something, I don’t think so.” he said.

‘Chicago Med’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’ are also on a break

Along with Chicago Fire, both Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. are also on break for the next several weeks.

Repeats of all three shows will air on Wednesday, April 12 and April 19, TVLine reports. On April 26, NBC will air Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, a 2-hour birthday special celebrating the acclaimed actor and comedian. The special airs from 8-10 p.m. ET and will be followed by a Chicago P.D. rerun.

Season finales for Chicago Fire Season 11, Chicago Med Season 8, and Chicago P.D. Season 10 will air on May 24.

Is ‘Chicago Fire’ canceled or renewed for season 12?

(L-R) Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 | Lori Allen/NBC

With just a few episodes left in season 11, can viewers look forward to more Chicago Fire in the future? Yes. On April 10, NBC confirmed it had renewed all three One Chicago shows for the 2023-24 season. The renewals didn’t come as a huge surprise, given that the trio of Dick Wolf dramas are the most-watched shows on NBC, according to TVSeriesFinale. (All three Law & Order shows were also renewed.)

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted programming, NBCUniversal and streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

