Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey tie the knot at an unusual venue in the Feb. 28 episode of 'Chicago Fire.'

Firehouse 51 is celebrating – and saying goodbye to – one of its own.

Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett will say “I do” in the Feb. 28 episode of Chicago Fire. Brettsey’s wedding episode will also serve as a sendoff for cast member Kara Killmer.

In 2023, it was announced that Killmer would be leaving the NBC show in season 12. She’s played paramedic Sylvie Brett since season 3.

Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey get hitched in an unusual venue in the next episode of ‘Chicago Fire’

(L-R) Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Sylvie and Matt’s (Jesse Spencer) much-anticipated wedding will take place in an unusual venue. Tony (Anthon Ferraris) was supposed to secure Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium for the couple’s big day. But last week, Sylvie learned he’d mistakenly booked a store called The Aquarium instead.

Getting married at a fish store isn’t quite the ceremony Sylvie envisioned. Fortunately, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) has managed to transform the shop into a stunning wedding venue. Photos from “Port in the Storm” show the beaming couple standing next to their wedding attendants. Violet is Sylvie’s maid of honor while Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is Casey’s best man.

(L-R) Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Appropriately enough, Boden (Eamonn Walker) is officiating at this Chicago Fire wedding.

“No matter how far you go, 51 will always be home,” he says in a promo (via YouTube) for the upcoming episode.

After tying the knot, it looks like Brett and Casey celebrate with their nearest and dearest at Molly’s Pub. (Where else?)

Brett is moving to Portland to be with Casey

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Sadly for Chicago Fire fans, a happy ending for Brettsey means bidding farewell to one of the show’s most enduring characters. After her wedding, Brett will follow Casey to Portland, Oregon, where he moved in season 10. She’s already making plans for her new life there, including interviewing for a job with the city’s fire department.

In November, after her Chicago Fire exit was announced, Killmer took to Instagram to celebrate her time on the Dick Wolf drama.

“These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago,” she captioned the series of photos. “Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD—some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!”

“Port in the Storm” airs Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Chicago Fire episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

