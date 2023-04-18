‘Chicago Med’: Is Torrey Devitto Returning as Natalie Manning?

Chicago Med has featured one of the best ensemble casts in television, with various talented, versatile supporting players. Torrey DeVitto is one such performer — an actor who has appeared in TV shows like One Tree Hill and The Vampire Diaries. Still, many fans know DeVitto best as Dr. Natalie Manning in Chicago Med. She became a mainstay on the show in 2015, and fans were sad to hear of her exit in 2021. Even today, two years after DeVitto left the series, viewers are still curious if she will eventually return.

When did Torrey DeVitto leave ‘Chicago Med’?

Torrey DeVitto on the set of ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ in 2022 | Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images

DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning, a pediatrician who specializes in emergency medicine. Manning’s love life was the subject of many Chicago Med storylines, with the doctor embarking on multiple ill-fated romances. But at the beginning of season 7, it was revealed that Manning had been fired.

Although Manning’s exit from Chicago Med was dramatic, DeVitto’s departure appeared amicable.

The actor’s contract expired at the end of the sixth season, and rather than renew it, she opted to pursue other opportunities.

DeVitto acknowledged her departure in a May 2021 Instagram post. “All good things must come to an end. It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past six seasons,” the actor wrote. “But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye. Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await! With love and gratitude.”

She didn’t specify the reasons why she left the show.

Will Torrey DeVitto ever return to ‘Chicago Med’?

Since leaving Chicago Med, DeVitto has appeared in the Hallmark movies The Christmas Promise, Rip in Time, and Twas the Night Before Christmas. She also competed on Celebrity Jeopardy! in early 2023.

But fans still miss the actor on Chicago Med and would likely love to see Dr. Natalie Manning back in action. However, viewers hoping DeVitto will return to the series might be waiting a while.

DeVitto has not indicated she’s ready to reprise her Chicago franchise role. Though she embraced the character of Manning and all the opportunities her stint in the series afforded her, she’s working on other projects, including hosting the podcast Stream of Consciousness. DeVitto is also active on Instagram, giving fans glimpses into her personal life and work.

What’s next for Torrey DeVitto?

Please join me in the #SupportDebateChallenge, for @ChicagoDebates, and help raise money to help Chicago public school students cover the costs of their participation in debate. Retweet and donate here: https://t.co/bQNHRoOPgR or Text CHIDEBATES to 243725 — Torrey DeVitto (@TorreyDeVitto) May 20, 2022

During her off-time, DeVitto advocates for the environment and animal rights. She eats plant-based foods and enjoys sharing details about her healthy lifestyle.

In a March 2022 interview with Brightley, the actor opened up about her wellness journey, revealing the advice she gives others about starting their paths to wellness.

“If it feels daunting, why don’t you just try Meatless Mondays — or Monday, Wednesday, Friday and then give yourself a break on Tuesday and Thursday?” DeVitto told Brightley. “If it feels overwhelming, just slowly start implementing these things. And try meal prepping. I always find that really fun.”

Next, DeVitto will appear in the movie Skelly, which IMDb notes is in post-production. The family drama, co-starring Succession‘s Brian Cox, focuses on a boy struggling to cope with life after his grandfather’s death. DeVitto will also play the lead opposite New Amsterdam‘s Mike Doyle in the psychological thriller Amy Makes Three.