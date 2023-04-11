Chrishell Stause Slams Bartise Bowden After ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Reveals He’s a Dad

Love Is Blind self-proclaimed “villain” Bartise Bowden recently revealed he became a dad, and his fellow Netflix star Chrishell Stause had something to say about it. Here’s how the Selling Sunset star reacted to Bartise’s baby news.

Bartise Bowden and Chrishell Stause | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

‘Love Is Blind’ star Bartise Bowden revealed he is a dad

On April 7, Bartise made an Instagram post revealing he is the new dad to a son. The baby news was shocking because the Love Is Blind season 3 cast member, who is very active on social media, had not shared any details about expecting a child before the post.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him,” Bartise captioned several pictures and videos of his baby boy. “Instagram, meet my little man [red heart emoji] #bigfella.”

Love Is Blind fans labeled Bartise a villain due to his treatment of his former fiancée, Nancy Rodriguez, on the Netflix reality show. After several episodes of saying he wasn’t attracted to her (despite their initial chemistry and physical connection), he ultimately rejected her at the altar. His villain reputation continued after his appearance on Perfect Match.

Bartise has not yet revealed who the mother of his child is or provided any more information about his family life.

Other Netflix stars, including Selling Sunset cast member Chrishell Stause, have shared their thoughts on Bartise’s baby news.

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause slammed Bartise Bowden after he revealed he is a dad

Although Chrishell and Bartise are on different reality shows, the Selling Sunset star didn’t shy away from sharing her opinion on the Love Is Blind alum’s announcing he is a dad.

She left a shady comment on E! News’ Instagram post sharing Bartise’s baby news. The post included a photo of the Love Is Blind star and a quote of him saying, “Zaddy on screen to Daddy in real life.”

“Who keeps lying to this man,” Chrishell wrote, adding two weary face emojis. The comment has already garnered over 12,000 likes, so many viewers agree with the Selling Sunset star.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ star took Chrishell Stause’s criticism in stride

Bartise seems unbothered by Chrishell’s comment about him being a dad. On April 10, the Love Is Blind star shared an Instagram Story (which disappeared automatically after 24 hours) showing himself wearing a baseball hat that said “PAPI.”

In his next Story, Bartise shared an Us Weekly Instagram post about Chrishell’s comment. “The moment you’ve all been waiting for…” he captioned the image.

It appears that Bartise refuses to let any negative attention surrounding his baby news get him down, and he’s taking it all in stride as he adjusts to becoming a new father.