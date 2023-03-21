Inside Francesca Farago and Chrishell Stause’s Surprising Friendship

Chrishell Stause and Francesca Farago are both Netflix stars, although they appear in different reality TV shows, and the two famous women seem to have a friendship. Here’s what we know about the connection between the Selling Sunset star and the Perfect Match and Too Hot to Handle contestant.

Composite photo of reality stars Chrishell Stause and Francesca Farago, who are friends.

Francesca Farago and Chrishell Stause run in the same circles

They may not appear in the same reality shows, but Chrishell Stause and Francesca Farago certainly run in the same circles. The two Netflix stars frequently attend the same events and parties, and they seem to have some mutual friends.

In July 2022, Stause and Farago attended a 90s/early 2000s-themed party. The Selling Sunset star rocked two different outfits, dressing as her partner, musician G Flip, in baggy shorts and a backward hat, and as Paris Hilton in a backless silver dress (per Daily Mail).

Several other reality stars were in attendance, including Farago. Attendees dressed up as Aaliyah, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, and more.

The theme party marked just one of several events where Farago and Stause have run into each other and could build their friendship.

Besides running in the same circles, Francesca Farago and Chrishell Stause also interact with each other’s social media. The Selling Sunset star frequently likes and comments on Farago’s posts, especially ones featuring her TikTok star boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan.

On March 18, the Too Hot to Handle contestant posted a carousel of photos on Instagram. The first pictures showed herself and Sullivan dressed up for a night out, while the others showed the couple applying skincare masks at home.

“Us 10% of the time vs 90% of the time,” Farago captioned the images. Stause liked the post and commented, “Both 10s,” adding two fire emojis.

And in a March 9 Instagram post, Farago shared photos of the couple attending a film premiere. “Mom & dads night out [ghost emoji],” she captioned the pictures. Stause liked the post and commented, “Are u KIDDING,” adding three mind-blown emojis and a fire emoji.

Based on their sweet social media interactions, it’s clear that the reality stars have a friendship.

They spent time together on the YouTube show ‘Netflix Reality Games’

Francesca Farago and Chrishell Stause have been on-camera together before, allowing them to strengthen their friendship. They both appeared in the YouTube show Netflix Reality Games.

In August 2021, Netflix released the three-episode YouTube series, which followed cast members from Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Too Hot To Handle as they competed in physical and mental challenges.

Farago competed alongside her fellow Too Hot to Handle star and ex-boyfriend, Harry Jowsey, while Stause hosted the series.