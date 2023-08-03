Christina Hall's ex-husband, Ant Anstead, was rumored to be engaged. Shortly after the rumors, the 'Christina on the Coast' star posted photos of their son.

HGTV’s Christina on the Coast gives Christina Hall the perfect platform for sharing her interior designs. But fans want to know more about the star’s personal life. Christina married Josh Hall in 2022, and she and her last husband, Ant Anstead, divorced in 2020. More recently, engagement rumors swirled around Anstead and Renée Zellweger. And Christina just posted a photo of the young son she shares with Anstead.

‘Christina on the Coast’ star Christina Hall posted photos of her and Ant Anstead’s son, Hudson

Christina Hall shares photos of her husband, Josh Hall, and kids on social media. On Aug. 1, 2023, the Christina on the Coast star posted photos of her son, Hudson, 3, to Instagram. The photos show Hudson standing on a rock with his arms out and excitedly climbing a tree.

“This cutie,” Christina captioned the post. “So full of personality and imagination. Always on the go and keeping us on our toes.”

Fans adore seeing Hudson on Christina’s feed, as he’s her youngest son — and he’s also the only child she shares with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead. A few weeks before Christina posted the photo of Hudson, rumors swirled that Anstead and his long-time actor girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, were secretly engaged. Anstead and Zellweger began dating in June 2021 and moved in together in spring 2023.

So, are Zellweger and Anstead engaged? The rumors remain rumors for now, though it seems likely that the couple’s headed down that path. A source shared that the couple plans on keeping their future private.

“Renee and Ant are keeping their plans incredibly private; they’re not planning a big public announcement,” their friend told The Sun. “She has been telling her inner circle about organizing their nuptials; everything will be very low-key. Her relationship with Ant is super strong, and they’re madly in love, and they can’t wait to get hitched.”

Christina Hall says Hudson loves getting involved with Josh Hall’s projects

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead work well as co-parents, and their son, Hudson, gets along well with Christina’s current husband, Josh Hall. “He does a lot of projects himself too, and the boys just love being involved, especially Hudson,” Christina told People of Josh. “He just follows Josh around, just asking Josh, ‘Hey, what are we doing now? What can I help you with?’ He is 3, and that’s really what happens.”

“It just feels nice to have that family unit be settled,” the Christina on the Coast star added. “That’s all that Hudson will ever know, is Josh as his stepdad. [Hudson] will never have different memories as far as Josh and I being together, and pretty much Brayden as well.”

So, will Christina and Josh have kids of their own? “We’re done here,” Christina stated. “I can’t even imagine that. I think my head would fall off. We’re happy with the three. We’re good.”

Christina on the Coast Season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

