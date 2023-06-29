Did Christina Hall's husband, Josh Hall, make a career shift as a designer? Here's what we know about the 'Christina on the Coast' Season 5 star.

HGTV’s Christina on the Coast Season 5 returns in June 2023, and Christina Hall is back with her husband, Josh Hall, to take on home renovations. Christina’s style has evolved through the years, but fans don’t know Josh as well as they know her, as she originally started on reality TV with Tarek El Moussa. So, is Josh a designer now? Here’s what we know about what he does for a living.

Is Josh Hall a designer in ‘Christina on the Coast’ 2023?

Christina on the Coast Season 5 features Christina Hall working alongside her husband, Josh Hall. “Now that Christina is settled in a new home closer to family and friends, the busy mom of three, author, and entrepreneur also will tackle her own kitchen overhaul alongside husband Josh Hall,” the press release for the new season explains. “They’ll navigate the challenges of a personal renovation, even hiring a dog whisperer to evaluate how their pet Cash is handling the upheaval at home.”

So, does Josh help Christina with the designs in the new season? It’s unclear exactly what his role will be, but it appears he does take on a design role in the upcoming season.

Previously, Josh reportedly worked as a real estate advisor. Josh is a licensed realtor who was originally based in Austin, Texas, and before selling homes, he worked as a police officer. After 16 years of service, he retired due to injuries, which he discussed on Instagram.

“Typically I won’t share much about my personal life and my past, but with today being #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay, me spending 16+ years in that field before medically retiring, I felt the need to remind those who are unaware and want to show some appreciation for those still grinding away for our safety,” he posted in January 2023.

He’s no longer based in Austin, so it’s unclear if he still works as a realtor. Given the new season of Christina on the Coast, it seems he might’ve given up his realtor days to work alongside his wife in home renovations.

Christina Hall and her husband spoke about their experience remodeling their kitchen together

Christina and Josh spoke to Entertainment Tonight about working together in remodeling their kitchen, which fans will see in Christina on the Coast Season 5. “You are very indecisive. You change your mind a lot,” Josh said to Christina. “When I think we’re done, it’s locked in, that’s my final answer, the contractor does the work and then you come and ask me, ‘How did that happen?'”

“I’m actually super decisive, but when it comes to our own kitchen [it’s different],” Christina added. “… You want it to be our style, but also something that we’re going to love for years to come. It’s hard. I know why people hire a designer. It’s a lot of work.”

The couple then noted that they almost always agree on design choices, which is another indicator that Josh is taking on a design role alongside his wife.

“We both know you have strong opinions,” Christina said to Josh. “You would never let me do something without telling me if you like it or not, and you’re obviously very detailed. You have your own style, which, luckily, our style is very similar, because that would be a battle I would not lose.”

Josh also noted that he feels “very proud” of how they were able to incorporate their various styles into the kitchen remodel.

Christina on the Coast Season 5 airs at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

