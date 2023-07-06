Christina Hall's show, 'Christina on the Coast,' returned with new episodes in 2023. Where is the TV series filmed?

HGTV’s Christina on the Coast is back with new episodes in 2023, and fans are eager to see what Christina Hall does to the new homes featured in the series. Hall is known for her fantastic home renovations, and she’s gone from California to Tennessee to show off her style. So, where is Christina on the Coast filmed in 2023? Here’s what to know.

Where is ‘Christina on the Coast’ filmed?

Christina on the Coast is filmed in Southern California’s Newport Beach in 2023. In 2019, Christina Hall spoke to the New York Post about filming in the Newport Beach area where she currently lives.

“I had a lot going on last year, and I thought it would be interesting to show a little bit more of my real life,” Hall explained. “And people love seeing real estate and different houses for sale and it’s fun for viewers to get a glimpse into the Newport Beach market, which is quite pricey. It’s fun to see the house-hunting process, and what gets you a house on the water versus inland.”

Before living in Newport Beach, Hall and her family lived in Dana Point, California. She announced the move to Newport Beach in April 2022.

“We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” she posted to Instagram. “We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long-term family home. Coming from a restless soul, my soul is ready to rest. At 38, I’m exactly where I want to be and can’t wait to make the next house our home.”

While Hall currently lives and films her show in Newport Beach, she’s not from there originally. She’s from Anaheim, California, which is about a 30-minute drive from her hometown.

Christina Hall is open to moving away from Newport Beach, California

Back in April 2022, Christina Hall called Newport Beach, California, her “long-term family home.” But she’s open to moving again. She spoke to E! News in June 2023 about how her kids are always open to the possibility of relocating, though she’s stayed in Orange County for awhile due to the school system and their friendships.

“To be honest, they’re always like, ‘Yeah, let’s move,'” she said. “It’s interesting. They like it too. It’s a whole new adventure.”

It’s unclear if a personal move would also move the filming location of Christina on the Coast, but it seems likely it would. Additionally, Hall might move away from Christina on the Coast in the future, as she wants to explore the off-camera side of show business.

“I’m just seeing what direction things unfold in,” she added. “Things are going great, but I feel like there’s something new on the horizon. And it’ll be interesting to see what plays out. I’m just not exactly sure and I’m fine with that right now.”

‘Christina in the Country’ is filmed in Tennessee

While Christina on the Coast is likely to keep its filming location well into 2023 and beyond, Christina Hall has another show with a completely different vibe. Christina in the Country follows Hall transforming homes near the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tennessee.

In 2021, Hall purchased a white farmhouse home in Franklin. “I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there,” she shared with People in May 2021.

“Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice,” Hall continued. “Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

Christina on the Coast Season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

