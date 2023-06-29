Christina Hall and her husband, Josh Hall, return for another season of HGTV’s Christina on the Coast in 2023. The couple renovate their kitchen in their Newport Beach home, and a video from the network shows how Josh appears to embarrass Christina while he discussed their bedroom. Here’s what happened.

Christina Hall’s husband, Josh Hall, appears to embarrass her during their Newport Beach house tour

Christina Hall’s $12 million Newport Beach home is beautiful, and fans get to see the renovations she and Josh Hall have in store for it during this upcoming season of Christina on the Coast. The new season focuses on how the couple plans to renovate their kitchen together. And HGTV released a video on YouTube showing the couple taking the cameras through each room of the beautiful home.

“So, this is a smart home,” Josh tells the cameras. “Apparently, I’m not that smart, because I struggle with a few things on this house. And when one thing goes down, it all goes down. We’ve been locked out of our house in a power outage because we didn’t have keys when we bought the house. Everybody just used the keypad.”

When Josh and Christina make their way into their bedroom for the tour, Josh appears to lightly embarrass Christina.

“Welcome to our room,” Christina says as the cameras enter.

“This is where some would say the magic happens but that’s in your office, apparently,” Josh adds. “This is just where we sleep.”

Christina then laughs nervously at the comment that the bedroom is “where the magic happens.” She then continued the tour by talking about the black wall she and Josh created behind the bed’s headboard.

The ‘Christina on the Coast’ Season 5 stars aren’t opposed to moving again

Christina and Josh Hall currently live in Newport Beach (while also having a vacation home in Tennessee), but they aren’t opposed to moving again.

“We’re in the real estate industry,” Christina told E! News. “We make money when we sell houses.” When the Christina on the Coast stars transform homes and receive high offers, “then all of a sudden it’s like, we get an off-market buyer and it’s very hard to pass up that profit,” she added. “So then I have to sit down with the kids and be like, ‘Hey guys, I know we don’t want to move again, but is anyone else in favor of us finding different opportunities?'”

“To be honest, they’re always like, ‘Yeah, let’s move,'” Christina added. ” … They like it, too. It’s a whole new adventure.”

Christina on the Coast Season 5 airs at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

