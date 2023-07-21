Christina Hall trusts HGTV to not dramatize her family. Here's what she said about protecting her kids while bringing them into the spotlight.

Fans know HGTV star Christina Hall from her various house-flipping shows, like Flip or Flop and (currently) Christina on the Coast. While Christina Hall no longer works with her husband on their previous show, she still invites her kids on camera. And she opened up about how she trusts HGTV to not dramatize her family.

‘Christina on the Coast’ star Christina Hall trusts HGTV with filming her kids

Christina Hall has received her fair share of fan hate through the years, especially regarding her relationships and parenting her kids. She got her start with Tarek El Moussa on Flip or Flop. And she went through several public divorces that put her in the spotlight. She married Joshua Hall in April 2022, and he appears in the new season of Christina on the Coast. But some fans still take issue with her.

“I stopped reading the comments a few years ago,” Christina told Deadline regarding reading nasty comments about herself online. “I’m not going to get anything positive out of that. There are a bunch of crazy people out there saying wild things. They don’t even know me.”

Christina can brush off negative comments about herself. But she might unintentionally invite negative comments about her family and kids by including her children in her TV series. But she doesn’t worry. Christina told Deadline that she always has her kids in mind, and she trusts HGTV.

“I do things I’m comfortable with and say no when I’m not. I’m always protecting the kids first and foremost,” she added. “HGTV is a very G-rated network, and they’ve been wonderful to work with. They never try to do anything dramatic.”

While Christina allows the kids to make cameos, she wants to ensure they have their own lives outside of reality TV.

“They film with us maybe a maximum of an hour, maybe once a month,” Christina told E! News in January 2023. “I want them to go to college and then later, much later, if that’s something they want to do and pursue, more power to them. But most importantly, I just want them to have normal childhoods.”

She made the decision not to post photos of her son, Hudson, on social media

Christina Hall from ‘Christina on the Coast’ | Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Christina Hall trusts HGTV to treat her family and kids respectively — but social media is a different story. She previously shared why she stopped posting photos and videos of her son, Hudson, whom she shares with Ant Anstead, to social media.

“This will be the last time I talk about this … since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson’s photos,” the Christina on the Coast star posted to her Instagram Stories in November 2022, according to E! News. “People on here telling me, ‘She was never told she couldn’t post’ … ummm correct … I never said that!”

“I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson … I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge,” Christina added. “I CHOSE and choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me. This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements.”

“Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it,” she continued. “Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screenshot and picked apart. So, that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson.”

Christina on the Coast Season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

