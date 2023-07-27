Christina Hall of 'Christina on the Coast' fame once said she planned to remove her breast implants, and fans have questions after a recent Instagram post.

HGTV’s Christina on the Coast is back with new episodes, and fans can’t wait to see what Christina Hall does next. Christina posted photos to her Instagram showing her recent getaway with her husband, Josh Hall, and their friends. And fans are curious about Christina’s breast implants after she stated she planned to remove them.

Christina Hall from ‘Christina on the Coast’ posted a photo prompting questions about her breast implants

Christina Hall keeps fans apprised of what’s happening in her life outside of Christina on the Coast. In late July 2023, she posted Instagram photos showing her vacation to Cabo with her husband, Josh Hall, and her friends to celebrate her birthday. Christina turned 40 years old on July 9, 2023.

“So many things I’m grateful for the past four decades,” she captioned a post. “Having such amazing friends is top three on my list. Had the best weekend in Cabo with these incredible friends. Everyone in this group is always positive, always laughing, and always keeping it real. I’ve looked up to each of these couples and their marriages since I was in my 20s … it’s a blessing how much all my long-time friends love Josh and how much he loves them.”

Another post from the vacation shows a photo of just her and Josh standing together. Christina’s wearing a colorful bikini, and Josh is wearing matching swim trunks. “Vacation vibes,” she captioned the photo.

Fans then chimed in about Christina’s breast implants. In the recent past, Christina discussed removing the implants.

“I thought you got your implants removed?” a fan asked.

“She discussed her illness publicly,” another fan wrote. “Breast Implant illness is real.”

“I read she is thinking about getting them removed,” yet another fan added. “I hope she does.”

Here’s what she said about removing the implants in the past

In January 2023, Christina Hall discussed potentially removing her breast implants following several illnesses. According to Christina, she dealt with “mercury and lead poisoning” and “small intestine bacteria overgrowth” in December 2022. The Christina on the Coast star also said she had inflammation, Hashimoto’s disease, Raynaud’s syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes, and adrenal fatigue.

“I have a couple of appointments about getting my implants removed,” she added, according to People.

Christina got candid about her illnesses on Instagram. “I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I’m considering the thought that this could be breast implant related,” she noted. She also said that she had her under-eye filler dissolved due to the “inflammatory reaction” it caused.

Christina on the Coast Season 5 airs at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

