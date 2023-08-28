What does the winner of 'Claim to Fame' Season 2 get to take home as the grand prize? Here's what fans should know.

ABC’s Claim to Fame Season 2 is almost over, and the winner gets to take home the grand prize. So far this season, fans have watched the relatives of famous folks attempt to hide their identity from the others in the house. And the final celeb relative standing wins. Here’s what the winner receives.

[Spoiler alert: Claim to Fame Season 2 spoilers below regarding the finale.]

What does the ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2 winner get?

The Claim to Fame Season 2 winner receives $100,000.

Compared to other reality TV shows currently on the air, $100,000 doesn’t feel like much. Survivor and The Amazing Race — both CBS reality competition shows — offer $1 million grand prizes. With that said, $100,000 is still a good chunk of change. Season 1 winner Loreal Palmer, Keke Palmer’s older sister, explained what she planned to do with her earnings after she won.

“I want to start my own production company,” she told USA Today. “I want to do indie horror movies. I’m also a student (studying creative writing). So, I’ve been putting it on the back burner and just focusing on school. But this could help me create some cool shorts to create that interest around me being a filmmaker.”

While talking to People, Palmer also mentioned she hopes to use the prize money to create horror movies and take her kids to Disney World. “I want to make horror movies,” she told the publication. “My dream is I would love to be the next Wes Craven. He’s my idol. I am a huge fan of ’80s slashers, and I feel like so much of what’s out right now is so psychological or supernatural, and I just wanna bring back the good old-fashioned slasher.”

Palmer was willing to stop at nothing to conceal her identity. She told USA Today that she almost put on a fake British accent upon entering the house to keep her identity a secret. “My original strategy was to do this British accent and just really throw everyone off,” she continued. “But then I thought about it, and I was like, I know myself, and one day, I’m just going to wake up early in the morning and just be talking in my regular voice. So I was like, ‘OK, that’s awful.’ And then I just decided to change the gender (of my relative).”

The ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2 finale airs on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Claim to Fame Season 1 winner Loreal Palmer knew what she wanted to do with her money as the winner. And fans can’t wait to discover who wins Claim to Fame Season 2. The two-hour finale airs on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Karsyn Elledge, Monay Brooks, Chris Osmond, and Gabriel Cannon made it to the finale. Gabriel’s won the most challenges through season 2, making him the frontrunner to win the entire competition. And Chris and Karsyn might be the least likely to win. The cast already made several guesses to figure out Chris’s identity. As for Karsyn, most of the cast knows she’s related to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Monay and Gabriel appear the most concealed by the finale, but the final two challenges will tell all. The upcoming challenges will likely bring game-changing clues to the table, and even the sneakiest contestants might not get away unscathed.

Early Claim to Fame Season 2 spoilers revealed the identities of every cast member. The spoilers noted that Karsyn is Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s niece, Gabriel is Nick Cannon’s brother, Monay is J.B. Smoove’s daughter, and Chris is Donny Osmond’s son.

