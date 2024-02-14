Few could look away when a nearly naked Dakota Johnson stepped onto the red carpet for the world premiere of Madame Web. The 34-year-old has been a brand ambassador for Gucci since 2017, so it’s no surprise that Johnson received a sparkling custom gown from the Italian brand for the Sony Marvel movie screening.

Dakota Johnson at the world premiere of ‘Madame Web’ | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Known for dressing with stars Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez, and Julianne Moore, Kate Young styled Johnson for the Madame Web premiere. She honored the spidery theme with a web-like gown encrusted in crystals, almost like water drops on a spider web.

Johnson wore a nude bodysuit with a plunging necklace to match the form of her spaghetti-strap dress.

Dakota Johnson at the world premiere of ‘Madame Web’ | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Johnson accessorized with a diamond choker by Messika and black patent leather heels. Neutral makeup, simple smudged eyeliner, and nude nail polish complemented the daring look. The Fifty Shades of Grey star kept her hair simple with her signature bangs and straight locks.

Johnson wasn’t the only one enjoying last year’s runway theme of crystals and sequins. Co-star Sydney Sweeney also wore an embellished gown that sparkled under the lights at LA’s Regency Village Theatre.

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney | 1st photo: Steven Simione/WireImage; 2nd photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney and her stylist, Molly Dickson, chose a custom strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. A lattice of black sequins covered the form-fitting dress’s nude corset, and the curved neckline accentuated the Euphoria star’s curves.

Opting for a bare decolletage, Sweeney wore Fred Leighton diamonds and Jimmy Choo heels. She and Johnson paused for photos together in their well-paired, sultry looks.

Celeste O’Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson and Isabela Merced | Lionel Hahn/WireImage

Madame Web stars Johnson as Cassandra Web, a Manhattan paramedic with clairvoyant powers. Web aids three women, Julia Cornwall (Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), as they realize their true powers in the face of adversity.

Celeste O’Connor at the premiere for ‘Madame Web’ | 1st photo: Steven Simione/WireImage; 2nd photo: Lionel Hahn/WireImage

Kenyan-born American actor Celeste O’Connor is known for their roles in movies like Freaky, A Good Person, and Amazon’s Selah and the Spades.

The 25-year-old is making their mark in Hollywood as they hope to appear as their character Mattie in a Spider-Man live-action movie focused on Miles Morales, reports SuperHeroHype.

Isabela Merced at the premiere ‘Madame Web’ | Lionel Hahn/WireImage

Isabela Merced’s first major role was CJ Martin in the Nickelodeon TV show 100 Things to Do Before High School. The actor and singer has since appeared in films like Sicario: Day of the Soldado and shows like The Last of Us.

Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott at the world premiere of ‘Madame Web’ | Steven Simione/WireImage

Additional Madame Web stars include Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

(L-R) Zosia Mamet, Adam Scott, Celeste O’Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, S. J. Clarkson, Tahar Rahim, and Emma Roberts at the world premiere of ‘Madame Web’ | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madame Web is the first Marvel movie to premiere in 2024. With a budget under $100 million, reports Variety, this superhero flick is one of the more reasonably funded recent superhero movies. It will need box office earnings of around $200 million to be considered a success.

After Madame Web, Spider–Man Universe fans can expect two more 2024 films: Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3.