Danielle Olivera From ‘Summer House’ Says Gary King From ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Would Be a Fun Fling

Fresh off of her breakup with Robert Sieber, Danielle Olivera from Summer House said hooking up with Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Gary King might be fun.

Olivera said she is not ready to seriously date someone. But during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance, a guest asked Olivera which Bravolebrity would she consider hooking up with for fun.

Danielle from ‘Summer House’ thinks Gary King from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ would be fun

Olivera laughed at the question because she hadn’t really thought about hooking up with someone else from Bravo. Cohen added that her answer didn’t have to be “so deep” but maybe someone from the Bravo universe who she thought was cute.

“No, not currently,” she replied on the WWHL After Show. “But you know who would be fun? Gary from Below Deck. Just a fun … you know.”

“Yes!” Cohen exclaimed. “The kissing bandit, yes.”

Below Deck’s Daisy Kelliher says Gary King is not ready for a relationship

Olivera hit the nail on the head when she referred to King as being “fun” but not deep. King’s close friend, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, who has had her own fun flings with King, said he’s definitely not ready for a real relationship.

“I think we both accept and acknowledge that there is undeniable kind of chemistry there,” she said on the Daters Gonna Date podcast. “But chemistry doesn’t mean love. I think whoever ends up with him will be very lucky when he’s ready but I just don’t think he’s ready quite yet.”

“I’ve been around plenty of guys who are getting all this attention and wanna mess around,” she continued. “And that’s where kind of the gaslighting comes in. It’s like, so do it. You don’t have to convince all these girls that you’re in love with them to sleep with them. They’re gonna sleep with you anyway.”

“They don’t need to be given the world,” she added. “And that’s where I wish Gary would embrace that angle.”

Gary King was hitting on ‘Housewives’ at BravoCon

King and Olivera likely crossed paths at BravoCon in October. And while they may have met, Kelliher dished that King was pretty drunk and was busy hitting on the Housewives. “A couple of times he was quite drunk,” she said on her Beneath the Surface podcast. “He got told to stop drinking! But he was fine and he was in great form [laughed].”

She added, “We kind of had a few arguments, but again, I think we were just really tired and there was a lot of alcohol and then very little sleep. So I think we’re just snapping at each other. But he was very much enjoying the attention and living his best life.”

“He was trying to pick up everyone, to be honest,” Kelliher continued. “I’m pretty sure he was flirting with fans. He was definitely hitting on a few Housewives. You know, Gary can’t speak to someone without hitting on them. It’s almost how he converses, so yeah he was definitely hitting on some people.”