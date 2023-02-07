Danny Masterson’s Scandal Is Just the Tip of the ‘That ’70s Show’ Iceberg

In 2023, Netflix released the revival series, That ’90s Show. Nearly all of the That ’70s Show actors returned in cameo roles — except for Danny Masterson. The actor, who portrayed Steven Hyde in the comedy series, is undergoing a second trial for sexual assault claims.

Given the show’s focus on drugs and rebellious teenage acts, minor run-ins with the law likely wouldn’t bother its audience. But some of these aren’t your ordinary controversies. Masterson isn’t the only star from That ’70s Show who’s undergone a scandal.

Laura Prepon was a member of the controversial Church of Scientology

Laura Prepon, who portrays Donna in That ’70s Show, was a Scientologist. She lauded the controversial church during the height of her fame. “These courses touched on the observations I was aware of when I was younger,” Prepon said (via Gawker). She added, “It was right there in black and white. It was amazing, and I felt that finally something was speaking my language. It totally connected with me.”

Since its founding in 1954, the Church of Scientology has been at the center of numerous debates and accusations. Critics often claim that Scientology members are being brainwashed into following the religion’s teachings. Some members of the Church’s personnel are said to have been subjected to degrading working circumstances.

After becoming a mother, the actor decided to leave behind “things that were no longer working for her.” One of those things? Scientology. In an interview with People, Prepon revealed that she had quietly left the Church of Scientology. “I’m no longer practicing Scientology,” she shared. “I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years, and it’s no longer part of my life.”

Prepon not only appeared in three episodes of That ’90s Show, but she directed two of them.

Tommy Chong vanished from the show to serve time

Leo Chingkwake, portrayed by Tommy Chong, was a fan-favorite recurring character on That ’70s Show; thus, his disappearance in Seasons 5 and 6 was both notable and puzzling. According to Nicki Swift and Chong’s biography, The I Chong, the actor was arrested and imprisoned for trafficking marijuana paraphernalia over state borders. Chong voluntarily entered a plea agreement to serve time in prison to ensure his son and wife were spared from incarceration.

Given his propensity for the drug is what he’s known for, this hardly shocked fans. It also didn’t deter him from returning. Chong reprised his role in That ’90s Show, appearing in two episodes.

Demi Lovato released a song shading Wilmer Valderrama for dating her as a teen

Fans think that Demi Lovato is shading Wilmer Valderrama in her latest song. pic.twitter.com/Qvsv51ibiW — E! News (@enews) August 4, 2022

Wilmer Valderrama portrayed Fez (a nickname that stands for “foreign exchange student” — no one ever knows his real name) — in That ’70s Show throughout the series run. During the show, he began dating famous pop stars like Mandy Moore and Lindsay Lohan, both of whom were a few years younger than him. However, this raised little concern.

It wasn’t until years after the show ended, when Valderrama began dating Demi Lovato, that a pattern emerged. When they met, Lovato was 17, and Valderrama was 29. “I met him on January 11, 2010,” Lovato revealed in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. “I thought, ‘I have to have him,’ but I was only 17, and he was like, ‘Get away from me,’ due to the age difference. After I turned 18, we began dating.” They broke up for good in 2016.

In 2022, Lovato released her single “29,” in which she appeared to shade Valderrama for dating her when she was a teen. In it, she reflects on how now, at 29 herself, she can see how she was taken advantage of by an older man. Lovato also points out that Valderrama is significantly older than his current wife.

Valderrama reprised his role in three episodes of That ’90s Show.