‘Days of Our Lives’: Is Sarah Gone for Good?

Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is a beloved heroin on Days of Our Lives. Since her return in 2018, Maggie Horton’s (Suzanne Rogers) daughter has been front and center in major storylines. But the young doctor has left Salem, and many wonder if she’ll return.

Days of Our Lives star Linsey Godfrey I Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Images)

Sarah Horton leaves ‘Days of Our Lives’

Like many Days of Our Lives characters, Sarah’s life is full of drama. Her latest turmoil stemmed from her divorce from Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). After learning about Xander’s kidnapping of Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), Sarah was furious with her husband. To make things worse, Xander conspired with Sarah’s enemy Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien), to keep his secrets.

Unable to forgive him, Sarah filed for divorce. As much as it pained Sarah, she decided she needed a fresh start away from Xander. However, she was in for a surprise when she discovered she was pregnant with his baby.

Instead of telling her ex-husband, Sarah left town with Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) for Chicago.

Sarah and Xander are in for a shock while Marlena, Kate, and Kayla face off with Megan Hathaway! Watch #Days on @Peacock! #DaysofOurLives #Dool pic.twitter.com/iJCD1piiho — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) February 25, 2023

Will Sarah Horton return to Salem?

Sarah’s exit came as shock because her storyline was gearing up for more drama. The story between Sarah and Xander was far from over. But her departure put a damper on any plans for a Xarah reunion.

Like many character exits, fans are wondering if this is a permanent goodbye for Sarah. According to TV Season & Spoilers, Days of Our Lives rumors reveal Sarah’s departure isn’t permanent. Sarah will make her return one day to Salem and when she does, it’ll be full of surprises.

Possible storylines upon her return to ‘Days of Our Lives’

Sarah and Xander, aka Xarah are one of Days of Our Lives‘ super couples. Sadly, Xander’s crimes put the kibosh on their marriage. Even though they went through with the divorce, it was obvious they still loved each other.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah and Xander share a romantic afternoon. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/yoauOiZdIU — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) August 18, 2020

Sarah moved to Chicago for a fresh start, but she might start missing Xander. As her pregnancy progresses, she’ll realize she wants to give her baby a family. Sarah will return to Salem to share the baby news with Xander.

He’ll have mixed emotions when he sees his pregnant ex-wife. He’ll be upset that Sarah moved away and didn’t tell him about the baby. But his joy at impending fatherhood will diminish his anger.

Xander and Sarah will grow closer as they await their bundle of joy. But their growing bond won’t sit well with Gwen. The bad girl has a jealous streak when it comes to Xander. With Sarah carrying Xander’s child it pushes Gwen out of the picture. However, she’ll have tricks up her sleeves to remove Sarah from Xander’s life.