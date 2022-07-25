‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation: Is Sarah Responsible for Abigail’s Death?

Abigail Deveraux’s (Marci Miller) death is one of the most shocking moments on Days of Our Lives. On June 10, fans watched in tears as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) discovered his wife’s slain body. Now the big question is who murdered the beloved heroine. A long list of suspects has emerged, including Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

Days of Our Lives star Linsey Godfrey I Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Sarah Horton is the latest suspect in Abigail Deveraux’s murder on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Abigail’s murder has unleashed many suspects on Days of Our Lives. Although Abigail was Salem’s beloved good girl, there were a lot of people who wanted her dead. Last week, a huge and unexpected break came in the investigation.

Chad, Jack, and Jennifer fall apart after a devastating loss. Watch #Days weekdays on NBC and streaming exclusively on #PeacockTV for FREE. #DOOL #DaysofourLives pic.twitter.com/LBkZz43ZHk — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 10, 2022

Chad was certain Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) was the culprit because Abigail was working on a story that would expose Lucas as Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) kidnapper. Lucas blacked out the night of the murder, but while under hypnosis from Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), he remembered a critical detail. Lucas recalled seeing Sarah at the DiMera mansion at the same time Abigail was murdered.

With the new lead, police disrupted Sarah and Xander Kiriakis’ (Paul Telfer) wedding to bring her in for questioning. It’s already been a rough year for Sarah, and being accused of murder adds to her list of problems.

Sarah Horton’s hallucinations have caused her to act strange

Since Sarah’s return to Days of Our Lives, her life has been filled with setbacks. Sarah and Abigail were held captive on an island by Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). They were rescued and returned to Salem, but Sarah had memory loss and thought she was Renee DuMonde (Philece Sampler).

Xander and Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) worked to bring back Sarah’s memory. With the help of Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) drug, Sarah slowly regained her memory. However, there were side effects to the medication.

Sarah’s been having hallucinations which caused her to lash out at others. She had a heated confrontation with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), then later pulled a knife on Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens). So is it possible she could’ve accidentally killed Abigail during one of her spells?

Is Abigail Deveraux’s killer still on the loose on ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Sarah is the number one suspect in Abigail’s murder on Days of Our Lives. While Sarah claims she’s innocent, she’s beginning to question her guilt. According to Soaps.com, Sarah and Xander seek Marlena’s help in determining what happened that night. However, the hypnosis session leaves them with more questions than answers.

As Xander tries to help Sarah prove her innocence, many fans believe she’s being framed, and the real killer is still at large. Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) is Sarah’s biggest rival and tries to split up her and Xander. Could Gwen’s latest attempt involve framing Sarah for murder?

Marlena and Rafe unravel the mystery of who killed Abigail. Watch #DaysofOurLives weekdays on NBC and streaming exclusively on Peacock TV for FREE. #Days #DaysOfOurLives #Dool pic.twitter.com/wY0ZLMdzfV — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 15, 2022

Also, one can’t rule out Gwen’s pal Kristen. At one point, Kristen paraded around in a Sarah mask to wreak havoc in her life. Although Gwen and Kristen were in prison at the time of Abigail’s murder, they have resources. The two women could’ve used an accomplice to kill Abigail and frame Sarah.

The Abigail murder mystery is far from over. There will be more questions and clues as the storyline draws out. Did a Salem resident kill the adored heroine? Or is Abigail’s killer someone fans don’t know?

