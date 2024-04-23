At 70 years old, Denzel Washington is living his best life in Hollywood. The beloved actor was recently seen filming a new Spike Lee movie.

Denzel Washington was recently spotted filming a highly anticipated Spike Lee film. The beloved actor‘s appearance alongside his co-star in Brooklyn reminded us that he is looking mighty fine at nearly 70 years old! Washington will turn the big 7-0 later in 2024. In the meantime, he’s barely slowed his acting career. See pics of the Oscar winner and get more details about High and Low here:

Denzel Washington and Ilfenesh Hadera on the set of ‘High and Low’ on April 19, 2024 | METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On April 19, cameras spotted Denzel Washington and Ilfenesh Hadera filming a scene for High and Low in the Dumbo area of Brooklyn. Wearing a black pinstriped suit, white pocket square, and corresponding white tie, Washington strolled an NYC street alongside Hadera. A regular collaborator with Spike Lee, Hadera has appeared in The Punisher, Da Brick, The Blacklist, and Chicago Fire, among others.

Denzel Washington films ‘High and Low’ in New York City | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A few days prior, cameras found Washington filming scenes for High and Low. The Safe House actor wore a royal blue suit and carried a folio as he exited a vehicle and entered an NYC building. High and Low marks Washington’s fifth collaboration with Lee, according to IMDb. The crime thriller is their first partnership since Inside Man in 2006. They’d also worked together on Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, and He Got Game.

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington at a Lakers game in 2023 | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

High and Low follows a businessman’s downfall after he pays ransom to kidnappers. Lee’s production adapts Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller by the same name. Kurosawa’s movie was based on the novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain. High and Low will feature Washington, Hadera, American Fiction star Jeffrey Wright, and Ice Spice. The crime thriller will be Ice Spice’s first foray into acting. The “Munch” rapper is already shooting for the film.

Spike Lee and Jeffrey Wright film ‘High and Low’ in Brooklyn on April 19, 2024 | METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Not even close to Washington’s acting debut, High and Low marks the New York native’s 61st (at least) film credit. The 70-year-old began his acting career in theater. In 1981, the comedy-drama Carbon Copy marked his first Hollywood appearance. Next, Washington snagged a starring role as Dr. Phillip Chandler in NBC’s TV hospital drama St. Elsewhere. After several additional movie, TV, and acting roles, he received his first Oscar nomination (Best Supporting Actor) for apartheid drama Cry Freedom.

Denzel and Pauletta Washington at the 2003 (L) and 2022 Academy Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Two years later, in 1989, Washington won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for war drama Glory. The American Gangster actor won his second Oscar (Best Actor) for 2001’s Training Day. Through it all, his wife Pauletta Pearson has stood by his side. The couple married in 1983 after meeting on the set of 1975’s TV film, Wilma, reports People.

Denzel Washington, Pauletta Washington, and their family in 1998 | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

After over 40 years of marriage, Denzel and Pauletta enjoy time with their children, John David (39), Katia (37), and twins Olivia and Malcolm (33). The parents of four renewed their vows in 1995 with Demond Tutu overseeing their South African celebration.

You can catch High and Low first in theaters via A24 and second at home via AppleTV+. No date has been announced yet.