Dick Van Dyke had four children with his first wife, Margie. Several have appeared onscreen with their famous dad over the years.

Dick Van Dyke is a Hollywood legend. But he’s not the only entertainer in the family. The Mary Poppins star – who turned 98 on Dec. 13, 2023 – has four kids and multiple grandchildren. Several followed in their dad and granddad’s footsteps with careers both on and behind the screen.

Christian Van Dyke

Actor Dick Van Dyke, Michelle Triola, son Chris Van Dyke, and his wife | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke married his first wife Margie Willet in 1948 on an episode of the radio show Bride and Groom. Their first child, Christian, was born in 1950. In 1962, Christian appeared in an episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show as a kid named Frankie. But Christian didn’t catch the acting bug. Rather than pursuing a career in Hollywood, he went to law school. He moved to Oregon, where he served as a district attorney and worked for companies such as Patagonia and Nike, according to Cascade Business News. In 1987, Christian’s daughter Jessica died at age 13 from Reye’s syndrome, prompting Dick Van Dyke to speak out about the dangers of giving aspirin to children.

Barry Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke and Barry Van Dyke in 2015 | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke’s second son, Barry, was born in 1951. Unlike his older brother, Barry embraced the idea of a career in Hollywood. But his dad didn’t want him to be a child actor.

“He wanted me to have my childhood. He told me that if I still wanted to act after I graduated high school, then it would be okay,” Barry said in a 1994 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Barry eventually worked with his famous dad on The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Diagnosis Murder (where he played Detective Steve Sloan), and the Hallmark movie series Murder 101 (which also featured Barry’s son Shane Van Dyke). He also starred in the 1980s TV series Airwolf, and made appearances in shows such as Murder, She Wrote, Full House, The Dukes of Hazzard, and The Love Boat.

Stacy Van Dyke

Stacy Van Dyke, Michele Lee, and Dick Van Dyke | Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

For the Van Dykes, acting really is a family affair. Dick Van Dyke’s third child, Stacy Van Dyke, has shared the screen with her dad in The New Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder. She also performed at the Windmill Dinner Theater in Phoenix as part of a group called the Barnstormers, according to People.

Carrie Beth Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke’s fourth child, Carrie Beth Van Dyke, was born in 1961. She appeared in two episodes of The New Dick Van Dyke Show in the early 1970s but has otherwise kept a low profile. She is married to actor Kevin McNally, who appeared with her dad on Diagnosis: Murder.

Two of Dick Van Dyke’s grandchildren wrote the original script for ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’

Barry Van Dyke, Dick Van Dyke, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke | Michael Kovac/FilmMagic

Several of Dick Van Dyke’s grandchildren have also pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Barry’s sons Shane and Carey Van Dyke wrote the spec script for Don’t Worry, Darling, which eventually became a movie directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles. Carey and Shane also wrote the screenplay for the 2012 horror film Chernobyl Diaries.

Sources: Cascade Business News, People

