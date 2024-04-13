Karen and Deon Derrico and their 14 kids -- incuding multiple sets of multiples -- return to TLC in May 2024.

Get ready for more Derricos! Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 5 is coming to TLC, and dad Deon Derrico says that the new season is an “emotional rollercoaster.”

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 5 premieres May 14

The Derrico family of ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ | TLC

Season 5 of Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

“Yes we are baaaaccckkkk!!! Super excited for yall to see what we have been up too!!” mom Karen Derrico wrote on Instagram when the new season was announced.

Deon – who previously warned that his family’s reality show was at risk of being canceled – urged fans to tune in for an “amazing season of love, caring, arguing, [and] learning.”

Viewers will also see more of his mom Marian “GG” Derrico’s battle with cancer, he wrote on Instagram, warning that they should be prepared for the “emotional rollercoaster of challenges that GG has dealt with.”

GG also teased the new season on social media.

“We are so excited to be back on and sharing all the stories right here on social media I look forward to hearing you guys feed back!!” she wrote on Instagram.

The Derricos still haven’t moved into a new house

Karen and Deon share 14 children, including multiple sets of multiples. Their home in Las Vegas has been bursting at the seams for years, and things are only getting worse as the kids get older.

“I am so over this house,” she says in a season 5 teaser (via Instagram).

But relief may be in sight. The Derricos have finally found a larger home, and Deon is working on getting the place move-in ready. But the delays have Karen at her breaking point.

“The walls are closing in,” a frustrated Karen tells Deon. “I’m tired of waiting.”

Even worse, Deon is apparently hiding a big secret from Karen that could change everything, according to the season synopsis from TLC.

As they navigate housing challenges, the Derricos are also adapting to a new phase of parenthood. Their eldest daughter Darian is getting ready for college. In preparation, she heads to New York for a performing arts program at NYU. But is she following her dream or her mom’s? Meanwhile, five of Derricos’ eight boys have hit puberty, and they’ve gone “girl crazy,” Deon says.

Finally, there’s the situation with GG. In the trailer, she announces that she’s decided to stop chemotherapy for her cancer. It’s a decision that doesn’t sit well with Deon, to say the least.

“I do not want her to stop,” he says. “I think it’s a horrible idea.”

Unfortunately, GG isn’t the only one with health issues. During a trip to the mountains, Karen faces a medical emergency that forces the Derricos to remember what’s truly important in life. How will the Derricos cope with the latest crisis? Find out when the show returns in May.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.