The founder of Flower Beauty, Drew Barrymore celebrated her birthday with love, laughter, and little makeup.

Drew Barrymore celebrated her 49th birthday in several fun ways. The 50 First Dates star received a surprise visit from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Jimmy Fallon shocked her with the announcement that she would get her own wax figure at Madam Tussauds. And her friends and The Drew Barrymore Show coworkers surprised her with birthday hats and hugs outside the studio.

Drew Barrymore on February 22, 2024 | 1st and 2nd photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images; 3rd photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Barrymore is often makeup-free before taping her talk show in New York City. However, on February 22, the natural beauty felt extra special when arriving at the CBS Broadcast Center. Barrymore prepared for the gusty ride to the office by wearing printed pajama pants, high-top sneakers, and two layers of thick sweaters.

Drew Barrymore hugs a friend on her birthday | 1st, 2nd photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images; 3rd photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Little Girl Lost author topped her relaxed look with undone locks and a beanie hat. Barrymore rushed into the arms of her coworkers and team, who handed her a gold birthday hat. Her beloved mixed-breed mid-sized dog, Douglas, wore a navy bandana and took the excitement in stride.

Drew Barrymore on her birthday in New York City | 1st, 2nd photos: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; 3rd photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Fans know Drew Barrymore for her genuine personality and the raw moments she shows on social media and her talk show. The Charlie’s Angels star authentically shows up in front of cameras, no matter her level of makeup or style.

In addition to Barrymore’s birthday celebration with her “Drew Crew,” the Rebel Homemaker author took a spin in the Wienermobile on her birthday. According to the Independent, she explained, “My whole life I’ve been waiting for this,” when coworker Ross Matthews surprised her with the hot-dog-shaped vehicle outside of CBS Broadcast Center.

Drew Barrymore on her birthday | Raymond Hall/GC Images

The paparazzi last spotted a makeup-free Drew Barrymore on May 16, 2023. The Santa Clarita Diet star wore baggy green pants and an oversized gray sweater over a blue button-up. She pulled her hair back into a casual ponytail and exited the studio in classic tan Birkenstocks.

Drew Barrymore on May 16, 2023 in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

Barrymore does not oppose a makeup moment, as she founded Flower Beauty in 2013. The brand offers cruelty-free, quality beauty products at affordable prices. In another authentic move, the Whip It director nixed her advertising budget and invested in product development, which served fans of Flower Beauty well.