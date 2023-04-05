Emily Ratajkowski Would ‘Definitely’ Return as Tasha in the ‘iCarly’ Reboot

Emily Ratajkowski is probably best known for her work as a model, but she also has an acting resume. And while her parts in movies like Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty have garnered the most attention, her acting debut was on the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly.

In 2020, producer Jay Kogen announced the show would be getting a revival. Though Ratajkowski’s role in the original sitcom was small, some fans hoped she would return for the reboot. As it turns out, the actor is down for it.

What role did Emily Ratajkowski play on ‘iCarly’?

On this #FlashbackFriday let us not forget that Gibby's girlfriend was Emily Ratajkowski on iCarly. ? pic.twitter.com/tyH5lsqFer — E! News (@enews) January 10, 2020

iCarly follows Carly Shay, a teen who creates and presents her own web show, iCarly, with her closest friends Sam and Freddie. The first episode of the comedy series aired in 2007, and the show ended in late 2012 after six seasons. iCarly often featured guest stars—one of them being Ratajkowski.

The actor only appeared on iCarly briefly as Gibby’s girlfriend, Tasha. Her debut came in the show’s episode titled “iSpeed Date.” In the episode, Gibby turns down Sam’s invitation to the Girl’s Choice dance. She then visits his residence to try to persuade him to change his mind. Sam arrives to find Gibby busy with Tasha, who seems jealous of the very idea of Sam’s appearance. Once Gibby and Sam finish their talk, he returns to Tasha, who has prepared fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Ratajkowski then appeared in the episode “iEnrage Gibby,” which was her second and final appearance on the show. In the episode, Gibby finds Freddie and Tasha making out. Gibby then challenges Freddie to a fight, assuming that he is trying to woo Tasha away from him. Thankfully, Freddie proves they landed in the position by accident, and Tasha and Gibby reunite.

Emily Ratajkowski is open to joining the ‘iCarly’ reboot

Ratajkowski recently stopped by BuzzFeed to promote her podcast High Low with EmRata and hang out with some adorable puppies. The actor/model chatted about her brief debut on iCarly, her favorite fashion styles that should make a comeback, her love for The White Lotus, and more.

Ratajkowski shared that she’d absolutely be down to return as Tasha on the iCarly reboot, saying, “Definitely, I would do an iCarly reboot. I only did like two episodes, but the streets love it. I get called Tasha on the internet a lot, which I’m honored.”

When asked where she thinks Tasha would be today, the actor said, “I’m not gonna lie. I didn’t do like a full character build-out of Tasha for iCarly… I feel like she is married. Maybe she has a kid. Maybe she’s like me,” she continued, adding, “Maybe she’s doing exactly what I’m doing.”

What has Emily Ratajkowski been up to since her time on ‘iCarly’?

Emily Ratajkowski is seen during the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 23, 2022 in Cannes, France. | Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Since her time on iCarly, Ratajkowski has appeared in several movies, including I Feel Pretty, We Are Your Friends, Welcome Home, and the critically acclaimed Gone Girl. She has also appeared in several music videos for songs like Maroon 5’s “Love Somebody” and Robin Thicke’s controversial “Blurred Lines.”

Away from acting, Ratajkowski has built a solid modeling career, becoming one of the world’s best-known supermodels. She debuted as a professional model in 2015, walking the catwalk for Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week. Ratajkowski has since been seen on the runways of Milan Fashion Week for Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace. Models ranks her as one of the new generation supermodels for her international Vogue covers and high fashion campaigns.

In her personal life, Ratajkowski married actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in February 2018 after a few weeks of dating. The pair welcomed a son in March 2021. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t work out, and they divorced in late 2022.

Ratajkowski has recently expressed interest in getting back to acting. While casting decisions rely on availability and storyline relevance, we would love to see Tasha on the iCarly reboot.