Emily Ratajkowski ‘Didn’t Have the Courage’ to Leave Her Ex-Husband ‘For a Long Time’

Emily Ratajkowski is known to fans all over the world as a model and body positivity activist. She’s an “it girl” who seems to always be in the tabloid headlines. While Ratajkowski is notable for her bikini pictures and fearless photo shoots, behind it all, she’s just a regular girl. Ratajkowski has been open about her difficulties with relationships in the spotlight. And in a recent interview, the model discussed her July 2022 split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, revealing why she didn’t have the “courage” to leave her husband for “a long time.”

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard were married in 2018

Model Emily Ratajkowski (L) and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Ratajkowski was already one of pop culture’s hottest personalities in 2018, when she announced that she had married her boyfriend Bear-McClard. Reportedly, Ratajkowski and her new husband were friends for a while before starting to date, but they chose to keep their romance under the radar. In fact, the marriage news took many by surprise, since they had made their public debut as a couple just a few months prior.

In November 2018, Ratajkowski told Busy Phillipps that she didn’t rush into marriage. “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke ‘yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'” she said, according to Brides. In March 2021, Ratajkowski gave birth to the couple’s first child, a boy named Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Emily Ratajkowski divorced her husband in 2022

While everything seemed to be perfect on the surface, clearly Ratajowski’s marriage wasn’t solid behind the scenes. In July 2022, reports surfaced that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were divorcing. The model has remained mostly tight-lipped about the split, going about her life with single-minded determination. However, on the Going Mental podcast, Ratajkowski admitted her decision to divorce her husband was very difficult.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” Ratajkowski said, according to People. She continued, “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ’cause I was not OK.” Ratajkowski added, “I was sure there was something wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts…gaslighting is a real thing.”

Ratajkowski also talked about how the pressures of society also made her take pause. “Every piece of media we consume from the second we are born is basically this idea of finding a partner that completes and validates you,” she said.

Emily Ratajkowski is back on the dating scene

It didn’t take long for Ratajkowski to get back in the dating game after her divorce from Bear-McClard. She was spotted with Brad Pitt in the weeks after her divorce. But her romance with Pete Davidson really got everyone talking. The two reportedly started dating a couple of months after her split from Bear-McClard. And soon, they were seen all over the place, from basketball games to parties at all the hottest nightclubs.

In December 2022, Ratajkowski and Davidson parted ways. Soon after, she was spotted with comedian Eric Andre, followed by Harry Styles. Sources told People that Ratajkowski is enjoying her time as a single woman.

“Em is single and totally happy. She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence,” the source said. Through it all, Ratajkowski has been documenting her life and adventures on social media, connecting with her fans when she can.