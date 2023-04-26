Everything We Learned From the Trailer for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2

The wait for season 2 of And Just Like That… is almost over. While the cast of the Sex and the City reboot has spent the last several months filming scenes in and around Manhattan, little information about what is to come has been released. That is, until now. HBO Max just dropped the trailer for season 2 of And Just Like That…, and a lot of plot points were revealed. Here is everything we’ve learned about the upcoming season, including its general release date.

‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 has a trailer and a June 2022 premiere date

We learned a lot about the upcoming season of And Just Like That… season 2 from the new trailer. The most important piece of info, though, was, of course, its release date. While Max didn’t give away the show’s exact air date, fans can rest assured that it is coming, and it is coming soon.

The promo revealed And Just Like That… season 2 will be released in June 2023. The timeline fits nicely with what Michael Patrick King revealed during an interview with Variety. In June 2022, King, the reboot’s showrunner, said a summer release was likely. If you take King’s word for it, the season won’t premiere until late June. Summer officially begins on June 21.

Based on the ‘And Just Like That..’ season 2 trailer, Miranda Hobbes and Che Diaz will still be together

And Just Like That.. season 2 will include something fans probably won’t like, based on the recently released trailer. Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbes’ relationship will remain intact, at least during some of the show’s sophomore season.

Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbes | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Fans of the original series and the reboot largely hated Miranda’s cheating and divorce storyline. Che was largely blamed, as they were Miranda’s affair partner. To be fair, Che was an unwitting affair partner, but still, the character is almost universally despised. We had assumed there might have been drama between Che and Miranda as the duo wasn’t seen together much during filming. The trailer indicates otherwise, but we don’t know everything that will happen.

Carrie Bradshaw’s romance with Franklyn, the podcast producer, will be all about sex

In the final moments of season 1, And Just Like That… viewers watched Carrie kiss her podcast producer, Franklyn, in the elevator. The kiss was a welcome relief after Carrie stumbled through painfully awkward romantic encounters with Peter, a widower.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Ivan Hernandez as Franklyn in ‘And Just LIke That…’ season 2 | James Devaney/GC Images

Fans hoping to see more Franklyn will get just that, but it won’t be full-on romance, based on the trailer. In the promo, Carrie reveals to Jackie that it’s “just sex.” So, while Franklyn will have a role in Carrie’s life, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be her next big love. It’s a shame because he sure is handsome.

Things are about to change for the York-Goldenblatt family

Charlotte might be the most settled of her pals, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t big things in store for her and her family, too. Charlotte, a mother of two, grappled with her youngest child’s quest to understand their gender identity in season 1. Season 2 will bring more complicated parenting moments, it seems, but this time at the hands of Lily Goldenblatt.

Harry and Charlotte | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Charlotte and Harry Goldenblatt’s elder child is shown in the trailer proclaiming that she’s ready to lose her virginity, much to the shock of Charlotte, Harry, and family friend Anthony Marantino. Everything else in the York-Goldenblatt household seems pretty mellow, though.

Carrie Bradshaw’s old love, Aidan Shaw, will return in a seemingly big way

The biggest leak of the season so far has been John Corbett’s return to reprise his role as Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s other big love. While the character only appeared at the tail end of the trailer, it looks like his role will be influential. At least, we think it will be based on Carrie’s voiceover regarding the return of Aidan.

Aidan and Carrie in ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In a voiceover, Carrie reveals that some things are better left in the past but that maybe not everything. As she finishes speaking, the camera cuts to Aidan approaching Carrie in front of her brownstone. Production shots have shown the former loves looking cozy in multiple scenes, and an insider told the New York Post that Aidan would be appearing in atleast a few episodes toward the tail end of the season. Clearly, his sudden appearance will be impactful.

Fans will need to tune into Max starting in June to find out all of what Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are up to. We’re excited to see what is to come, especially since this season looks more fun and lighthearted than season 1, which largely dealt with Carrie’s grief over Mr. Big’s sudden death.