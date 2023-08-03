Expert Says We’re Close to Witnessing the ‘Beginning of the End’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Their Big ‘Hollywood Ambitions’

Here's what an expert is saying about the "beginning of the end" being near for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Plus, why some royal watchers are slamming their latest move.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been taking a lot of hits over the last few months. First their Manhattan “car chase” story was questioned, then Spotify pulled the plug on the duchess’s podcast and ended their partnership before a company executive labeled them “f****** grifters.” In addition, the luxury brand Dior refuted a report that the fashion house was signing the former Suits star to a deal, and the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan failed to receive an Emmy nomination.

On top of that, the Sussexes haven’t been able to calm the storm of separation and divorce rumors that have been swirling. And now an expert believes we could be close to watching the “beginning of the end” for the duke and duchess as their hopes and “Hollywood ambitions” are in “danger.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a NBA playoff game at Crypto.com Arena | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Expert says we’re getting close to the ‘beginning of the end’ for the Sussexes

With the ongoing writer and actor’s strike in Hollywood, entertainment experts are weighing in on what that could ultimately mean for Harry and Meghan who still have a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce content.

The strike could put in jeopardy a project they have planned. It might mean their first scripted TV series for the streaming platform — a prequel to Charles Dickens’ classic novel Great Expectations with the working title Bad Manners — will be placed on indefinite hold and may never end up being made.

However, director and producer Paul Duddridge thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could use the break the strike is providing to their advantage by regrouping and strategizing for the future.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking to meet members of the public outside Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s death | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

He claimed: “Harry and Meghan may yet turn out to be beneficiaries of the strike. It will give them a much-needed chance to review their creative strategies while using the industry shutdown as cover.”

But entertainment expert Mark Boardman sees things differently. He believes the Sussexes don’t have time to just sit back and do nothing because the next six months are crucial as it could be the “beginning of the end” for them.

“The next six months could be perceived as the most challenging for Harry and Meghan, with increasing probability that we could be about to enter the beginning of the end of their Hollywood ambitions,” Boardman said via Express US.

Latest move by Meghan and Prince Harry slammed as ‘unnatural’ and a ‘PR stunt’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an unveiling ceremony for the new Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft at Dubbo Airport in Australia | Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

On Aug. 2, the Sussexes tried to flip the narrative and get some positive stories out about themselves with a video speaking to young people who are taking a stand against cyberbullying. But not everyone was buying what Meghan and Harry were selling.

“They all look very beautiful. It’s in their garden, and they talk to these young kids and say how wonderful they are … but it’s totally controlled, and I think rather unnatural,” royal author Ingrid Seward told GB News.

And royal insider Lady Victoria Hervey called it nothing more than a “PR stunt.”

She opined: “I think it’s a PR stunt. It is just to get them some better press because obviously it hasn’t been great for them recently, and I think they probably filmed it a while ago.”