If the reports out of Montecito are to be believed Meghan and Harry are having difficulty funding their extravagant lifestyle, which has the prince contemplating their return to royal life.

Recent news out of Montecito suggests that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having a hard time continuing to fund their lifestyle after their multi-million deal with Spotify ended and they’re no longer seeing offers for any lucrative deals.

The tables have really turned in the three years since the couple stepped down as working royals and moved stateside. But desperate times call for desperate measures and now several reports claim Harry has reached out to his estranged family about possibly returning to the life he and Meghan supposedly loathed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speaking on stage at Global Citizen Live: New York after stepping down as working royals | Gotham/WireImage

Commentator says Meghan and Harry returning to royal life would be humiliating

With funds apparently drying up and the estimated $20 million Spotify deal gone, what are the Sussexes to do? Well they still have their mega Netflix deal intact but currently, their cash is reportedly being spent faster than it’s coming in. So now there are claims that Harry contacted his family about a possible return to the U.K. since they won’t have to worry about money if they become working royals again.

That seems like quite an ask from the duke though and now experts are sharing their thoughts on the Sussexes’ possible U-turn and potentially returning to the U.K.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News: “This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks. It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry. The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking into Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020, which was their final engagement as working royals | Neil Mockford/GC Images

Return unlikely because too much ‘damage’ was already done

We should take the story about Harry wanting to return to England as a working royal with a grain of salt since it’s from an anonymous source. That person spoke InTouch Weekly claiming that “Harry admitted he phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

But if that report is true, the biggest question is: Would Harry’s family even allow the couple back into the royal fold?

According to investigative journalist and biographer Tom Bower, the answer is no. And he insists the Duchess of Sussex would be very against any return to the monarchy anyway.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2020 for one of their last royal duties | Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images

“I don’t think he [Harry] can come back,” Bower told OK! Magazine. “He’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further.”

Bower added: “I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion.”