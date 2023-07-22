Prince Harry’s Only Famous for Being Royal and Meghan’s Famous for Becoming Royal so They Don’t Have Another Story, Says Former Palace Staffer

Queen Elizabeth and King Charles' former employee is discussing how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can reinvent themselves after opining that their only claim to fame is being royals.

With another day comes another headline about the predicament Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find themselves in now. It’s been a rough few weeks between a terminated deal with Spotify, being publically labeled as “f****** grifters, their docuseries snubbed by Emmy voters, and rumors that they’re having marital troubles.

There have also been reports that Netflix is pushing for more content from the pair, but their ideas are “sub-par.” According to someone who used to work for Harry’s late grandmother as well as his parents, that’s because the Sussexes don’t have another story to tell. Here’s what the former palace employee has said about Prince Harry and Meghan exhausting their only claim to fame.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking through the corridors of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland on their way to a reception | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ex-butler says people are sick of Sussexes’ story, but it’s the only one they’ve got

Paul Burrell began working for the royal family when he was 18 years old and became Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footman. In 1987, he joined the household of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. After they separated, Burrell stayed on the staff as the princess’s butler and served in that position until her tragic death in 1997.

The former palace employee gave his take on the recent news surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan and claimed that they are only famous for one thing and don’t have another story to sell.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Burrell said: “What else is Harry famous for, being royal? Meghan is famous for becoming royal and that’s their story. Both Netflix and Spotify signed up for that content, for their story, for their experience with the royal family and sadly, I think it’s been shortcoming.”

He continued: “[The Sussexes] should have seen it coming, they have a professional set-up. They should have known what to expect, somebody’s had the wool pulled over their eyes. They’ve seen it now and I think this goes hand in hand with Meghan and Harry’s decreasing popularity on both sides of the Atlantic … I was in America a month ago and people that I spoke to, just ordinary people, said that they were sick and tired of it and they were no longer interested in the Meghan and Harry story.”

Harry and Meghan are trying to reinvent themselves but options are limited

Burrell also discussed how the duke and duchess could reinvent themselves now that some view their entire brand as nothing more than royal-bashing.

“The problem is with them now they’ve got to reinvent themselves somehow. But with what and how?” Burrell questioned, before adding, “The biggest problem I have is the fact they’ve taken so much from so many and they’ve given nothing back. That doesn’t ring true with [Princess] Diana’s philosophy in life because she always said the price you pay for this wonderful lifestyle is public service and you have to give something back.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s reign | Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Where is Harry and Meghan’s public service? They both have a great platform they could use for this. Maybe they will. I hope they will.”

He continued: “I have always said that Meghan would eventually go into beauty and fashion. I’ve always said that and I can see a bottle of ‘Meghan’ on someone’s dressing table or perhaps ‘Duchess.’ Why wouldn’t someone want to take a risk with that and create something for Meghan then that would give her a foothold and a platform to launch herself into fashion. Very like Victoria Beckham. So is Meghan aspiring to be Victoria Beckham? That’s my question. Isn’t that interesting? That’s an interesting concept, isn’t it?

“Meghan is already a celebrity, but is she aspiring to be part of that set. I think she is, I think it’s another platform which can give her an opportunity to grow tentacles into different arenas and I’ve always said that this is just a rung on the ladder. She’s climbing the ladder, she will eventually climb to the top of that ladder.”