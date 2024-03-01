Actors and singers Halle Bailey and Willow Smith have a lot in common, so they naturally hit it off during Paris Fashion Week.

Halle Bailey and Willow Smith are both 23-year-old singers and actors with siblings in the entertainment industry. They both launched their music careers around 2012 and have dealt with various controversies as young stars.

Naturally, Bailey and Smith can relate to one another. Perhaps that’s why they hit it off while sitting in the front row at the Off-White fall 2024 ready-to-wear runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Fans loved seeing Bailey and Smith laugh and dance together, looking chic and stylish.

Halle Bailey attends the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Both Halle Bailey and Willow Smith wore pieces from Off-White’s new collection, inspired by African American culture and genius, according to Creative Director Ib Kamara, reports WWD.

Halle donned a black Off-White halter dress with a red, white, and black beaded fringe. The minidress had matching trim along the necklace and the Off-White logo stitched on the chest. The Little Mermaid star carried a black crescent handbag, black square-toe sandals, and a silver anklet. She wore a muted red lip that complemented her glowing skin.

Willow Smith attends the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Willow Smith complemented her front-row friend in a matching colorway and trim/fringe detailing. The “Alone” singer donned a crop top, high-waisted black pants, and a unique halter-top jacket. She went minimal with jewelry and chose black square-toe boots with glitter black heels.

Halle Bailey and Willow Smith at the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

When two of Hollywood’s hottest young stars joined forces in the front row, others took notice. Bailey and Smith laughed together, danced to Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious,” and posed for photos.

Other Off-White celebrity guests included Ashley Graham, Coco Rocha, and Serena Williams.

Willow Smith at the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France. | 1st photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images; 2nd and 3rd photos: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Paparazzi spotted Willow Smith a day before as she entered the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. The I Am Legend actor’s extreme-crop sweater and low-rise baggy jeans showed off her abs as she waved to fans. Smith paired the thick turtleneck top with pigtail braids down her shoulders and a burgundy red lip.

DDG and Halle Bailey at a Clippers game on December 14, 2023 | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Halle Bailey has spent less time at fashion shows and more time at awards shows. The “Angel” singer recently attended the SAG Awards and People’s Choice Awards in stunning jewel-toned gowns. She’s also spent more time with her partner YouTube star/musician DDG and their newborn son, Halo, who was born in late 2023.