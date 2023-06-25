Are Chip and Joanna Gaines similar in real life to how they appear on 'Fixer Upper'? Here's what an alleged worker said about their personalities.

Fans adored HGTV’s Fixer Upper, as they got to see Chip and Joanna Gaines take on incredible house flips. Now the couple’s known for their empire that began in Waco, Texas — and they’ve become multimillionaires thanks to their incredible success. So, what are Chip and Joanna really like when the cameras turn off? Here’s what an alleged Fixer Upper worker said about the couple when they’re on and off camera.

An alleged ‘Fixer Upper’ worker said Chip and Joanna Gaines are authentically themselves on-camera

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Chip and Joanna Gaines showcased their unique personalities on HGTV’s Fixer Upper. Chip seemed more happy-go-lucky and go-with-the-flow, whereas Joanna was timely, organized, and regimented. Together, the couple makes a fantastic team thanks to their complementary work styles and personalities. But what are they really like when the cameras turn off?

An alleged worker from Chip and Joanna’s TV shows took to Reddit to describe the couple’s personalities. “I’ve worked on three of their shows,” the Reddit user stated. “They’re pretty much the same as they are off-camera. Chip is loud and obnoxious like he is on TV but in a harmless jock way. He’s friendly. He definitely plays up his personality for the camera but that’s part of making good TV.”

As for Joanna, the Reddit user called her a “one-take wonder,” as she doesn’t like staying in front of the camera longer than she has to. “She’s a consummate professional,” they added. “I’m always really impressed by her when we’re on set, she’s incredibly natural in front of the camera. They have so many businesses at this point that I don’t think she has the bandwidth to put on a fake persona.”

Other fans on Reddit appreciated this insider knowledge, though many of them didn’t like Chip’s antics in later seasons of the show. “I tried starting the castle show yesterday and couldn’t finish the first episode because of how horribly obnoxious Chip has gotten,” another fan wrote.

Joanna Gaines admits feeling ‘rusty’ when filming the ‘Fixer Upper’ reboot

While Joanna Gaines is a “natural” in front of the camera, according to the past Fixer Upper worker, she admitted to feeling “rusty” when filming the reboot for the Magnolia Network back in 2020.

“At first we were a little rusty,” Joanna told People. “Getting back on camera, it was like, ‘What? Where do we look? What do we do?’ But I think we’re starting to get the hang of it. It feels kind of like we dusted off our boots and this is Fixer 2.0.”

Chip and Joanna first stepped away from Fixer Upper to focus on their family and other initiatives. Additionally, Chip revealed that the show was no longer aligning with their personal vision.

“The advice was more like, ‘We need you to always be together. Chip, if you’re hanging drywall, we need Joanna to be standing there making cupcakes,'” Chip said, according to Fox News.

“The show was limiting our involvement in what was taking place here in this office,” Joanna added. “We were pouring so much time into doing this thing that had to fit in this format, and it was a conflict with our growing business.”

The couples’ ‘The Hotel’ series premieres in November 2023

Fixer Upper fans can’t wait to see more of Chip and Joanna Gaines with their new TV series, Fixer Upper: The Hotel. The series will premiere on the Magnolia Network and HBO Max in November 2023. Fans can expect to see six 30-minute episodes detailing how Chip and Joanna restore a boutique hotel in Waco, Texas.

“This has been the biggest project of my life — the castle is second now — with four floors of restaurants and rooms and a whole ballroom,” Joanna told Variety. “But both of these projects, the castle and the hotel, have really been led by the history of it, the design being driven by that more than, what do I want to do with it? It’s definitely been something that I’ve had to let the story lead that design. So, it’s been a fun learning process for me where I feel like I get to show up and just be a student and get schooled for a second.”

