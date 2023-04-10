Florence Pugh Says ‘Beautiful’ Musical ‘A Good Person’ Scene ‘Really Felt Like a Party’

Florence Pugh is only a few years into her A-list movie stardom. And already, she’s proven herself as one of the best and most reliable actors of her generation. The actor has appeared in nearly a dozen films in the past five years, gaining a reported net worth of $8 million. But in a recent interview, Pugh shared a fun behind-the-scenes tidbit about a scene from her latest movie, A Good Person.

Florence Pugh stars in director Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’

Florence Pugh attends MGM’s “A Good Person” Screening at Metrograph ICindy Ord/Getty Images

Since her breakout year in 2019 with films such as Midsommar and Little Women, Pugh’s personal life has kept her in the headlines too. The actor famously dated actor and filmmaker Zach Braff from 2019 to 2022. Many fans fixated on the couple’s age difference. And now that they’re no longer together, the world has gotten a look at the movie they made together.

Although Braff and Pugh met while working on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There, they also worked on a feature-length project during their relationship. The film in question, A Good Person, sees Pugh play a young woman attempting to resume her life after a tragic accident changes everything. Braff wrote and directed the movie, in which Pugh co-stars with Morgan Freeman.

Florence Pugh found 1 scene particularly memorable to film

In a recent appearance on Hot Ones, the actor answered a question about whether there was added pressure to nail one scene in A Good Person. In the scene, Pugh’s Allison sings and plays piano for a room full of party guests. And Pugh was refreshingly honest about the experience of performing in front of that many people.

“Especially when there’s loads of people in the room, naturally you put yourself in a kind of ‘oh, my god’ kind of headspace,” Pugh told Hot Ones host Sean Evans. “But also what was really beautiful about that scene was … we invited as many of our friends as possible. So it did actually feel like a party environment. It was actually a really, really wonderful thing to shoot. And they’re in love.”

Florence Pugh was a featured artist on her brother’s 2021 song

Pugh doesn’t really have a music career in her future, at least as far as we can tell. But she does have a tie to the industry. Pugh joined her brother, Toby Sebastian, as a featured artist on his 2021 song “Midnight.” So A Good Person takes her into somewhat new territory now as well.

It remains to be seen whether Pugh will develop an interest in pursuing music. In the meantime, she’s keeping plenty busy. The actor has another two movies set for release in 2023. These include Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.