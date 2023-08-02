Gabby Windey once got engaged to a man on 'The Bachelorette,' but she's dating a woman now. Here's what to know about her girlfriend, Robby Hoffman.

ABC’s former star of The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey, has exciting news. While her relationship with Erich Schwer didn’t work out, she announced she’s officially dating a woman. So, who is Gabby Windey’s girlfriend, Robby Hoffman? Here’s what to know.

Who is Gabby Windey’s girlfriend, Robby Hoffman?

Gabby Windey’s new girlfriend, Robby Hoffman, is making headlines for dating The Bachelorette star. Windey joined the ABC series in the hopes of finding a man to get engaged to. At the end of the season, she and Erich Schwer were engaged and planning their wedding, but they didn’t last. Fans long wondered if Windey would arrive on Bachelor in Paradise to pursue love once more, but it seems she found love elsewhere.

So, who is Robby Hoffman? Hoffman is an American-Canadian writer and comedian originally born in Brooklyn. She began her career in Toronto, Canada, and worked on The Chris Gethard Show, Baroness Von Sketch Show, Workin’ Moms, and Odd Squad. Hoffman won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Children’s Show with Odd Squad.

As far as comedy goes, she released a stand-up comedy special titled I’m Nervous. Hoffman was also named “One of the Comedians You Should (and Will) Know in 2020” by New York Magazine. The New York Comedy Festival named her a “comic to watch.”

In 2020, Hoffman took a stab at having her own call-in talk show, Robby Hoffman’s Consulting Group. The show took the tagline, “I’m gonna be the first therapist to tell you exactly what to do.” Fans could call in for advice on dating, finance, fashion, and anything else they needed help with.

Comedian Robby Hoffman describes herself as ‘very Jewish’ and ‘very gay’

As for her personal life, Hoffman describes herself as “very Jewish” and “very gay.” She told Hey Alma that if she didn’t go for a career in comedy, she’d love to become a rabbi.

“I like performing to big audiences,” she shared. “I grew up with big crowds. A lot of Jews together is, to me, funner than five Jews together. The more we can get, the better. It would feel really powerful to have that many Jews.”

She also spoke to Hey Alma about growing up with nine siblings. “I have nine siblings, I have four sisters and five brothers,” Hoffman shared. “My older two sisters, I learned a lot from. Everything from shoving a tampon — you know, way too early I learned that. My sister had me prepared for everything: dating advice, working advice.”

The former ‘Bachelorette’ hard-launched her relationship on social media

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey talked about her new girlfriend, Robby Hoffman, on The View. On Aug. 2, 2023, Windey posted photos of herself with Hoffman on Instagram.

“I’ve had such an amazing experience just with my time on The Bachelor and Bachelorette, dating all those men. That’s how people know me,” Windey said on The View. “And I do — I always want to live my truth and my story, and so I have been seeing someone for a couple of months. And I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I’m dating a girl.”

Windey described her desire to date women as a “whisper” in her that got “louder and louder,” and she only recently started paying attention. “I think I had to, a little bit, navigate through the shame, like what is it? Where is it coming from? But ultimately, I always want to do me, do what I want, figure it out later.”

“She’s the best,” Windey added regarding Hoffman.

As for Erich Schwer’s reaction, Windey noted he didn’t know about Hoffman when she discussed her new relationship on The View.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.