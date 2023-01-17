Former ‘Glee’ Cast Members Express Anger Over ‘The Price of Glee’ Docuseries That Profiles the Show’s Tragedies: ‘This Is [Trash]’

The Price of Glee explores the tragic deaths behind the hit 2009 show Glee, and former cast members aren’t happy about the new docuseries. Here’s what we know about the Investigation Discovery show and what former Glee stars have said about it.

The cast of “Glee”: Top L-R: Jenna Ushkowitz, Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss, Melissa Benoist, Jacob Artist, Naya Rivera and Alex Newell. Bottom L-R: Blake Jenner, Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Becca Tobin and Kevin McHale. | Brian Bowen Smith/FOX Image Collection

New docuseries ‘The Price of Glee’ discusses the deaths of stars Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling

Investigation Discovery (ID) has a three-part limited series, The Price of Glee, premiering on Jan. 16 on ID and discovery+. The show centers around the tragic deaths of three former Glee stars: Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling.

Monteith, who played popular quarterback Finn Hudson, died of an overdose in 2013. He was 31 years old and had just completed rehabilitation treatment less than three months before his death.

Salling, who played likable bad boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman, died by suicide in 2018. He was 35 years old, and had pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. He died three months before his sentencing was scheduled to take place.

Naya Rivera portrayed quick-witted cheerleader Santana Lopez. In 2020, she died by drowning in Lake Piru, California. The 33-year-old actor had rented a boat with her four-year-old son, who survived.

Former ‘Glee’ stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz are outraged over the new docuseries

Several former Glee stars have spoken out against the new docuseries. On Dec. 29, 2022, Kevin McHale (who played Artie Abrams) tweeted his response to a fan tweet saying that the cast and crew were involved in making the docuseries. “Show me this “cast” you speak of. This is ?[trash emoji].”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “This was the nice version, ftr. Don’t make me speak on this again.” Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, showed her support by responding to McHale’s tweet with a nervous face emoji.

The two friends also slammed The Price of Glee while attending the Jingle Ball on Dec. 2, 2022. “We’re not really associated with it,” Ushkowitz told In Touch. She added that she and McHale would address the docuseries on their shared podcast, And That’s What You Really Missed. “We were there and we experienced it and we just wanna show people what it was really like being there,” Ushkowitz said.

“You don’t necessarily want to give something more attention than it maybe deserves or needs,” McHale added. “But we’ll see. Us and all of our friends have nothing to do with it, so we’ll see what happens.”

Chord Overstreet and Becca Tobin also spoke out against the docuseries

Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz aren’t the only former Glee stars speaking out against The Price of Glee. Chord Overstreet, who played transfer student Sam Evans, also slammed the docuseries during an appearance on the Elvis Duran Show.

“Oh, I think all that’s bulls***,” he said immediately when asked about the new show. “I think anybody that knows anything about that show and experienced it doesn’t have anything to do with that, from what I know.”

“We’re all really close and, you know, pretty much like family, and nobody knows anything about that,” he continued. “I think it’s a little bit of, like, trying to get people to watch something.”

And Becca Tobin, who played Kitty Wilde, announced on the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast that she had nothing to do with the docuseries.

“There’s somebody out there who’s trying desperately to put together a documentary or a tell-all or something or other who keeps contacting us relentlessly,” Tobin shared. “At the end of the day it’s a family.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.