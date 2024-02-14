Ever wonder how the royal couples celebrate Valentine's Day? A former family employee is revealing what they do for each other and who's the biggest romantic.

It’s that time of year again when love is in the air for millions of couples. And the royals are no different when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day. But what do you give a person who has everything?

Well, a former royal family employee is revealing just how “romantic” Prince William celebrates with the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) on the special day.

Prince William is the ‘most romantic’ of all the royals

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the then-Prince of Wales and his wife (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), he also looked after Prince William and Kate as well whenever they stayed at Highgrove House.

Prince William and Kate Middleton ride in a Land Rover as they attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel in the Caribbean | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harrold stated that out of all the royals, Prince William is the “most romantic.” He recalled that in addition to giving Kate traditional presents such as flowers and candy on Valentine’s Day, William also coordinated special dinners for her with the help of some staffers.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Harrold said: “William has always been a romantic at heart. He was always a gentleman with Kate … His attention to detail is always spot on and what he does to make Kate feel important and appreciated. He’s the most romantic royal.”

He added: “I remember doing one of my first dinners for the two of them and it was around Valentine’s Day. He was involved in all the planning, he had thought everything out. He thought about how the table was going to look, every detail. He is a romantic … He’s very sweet and cares about what she thinks. He is the happiest when he is with Kate.

“This is why I’ve always known Kate and William to be the most perfect match. They just fit. But William has been a gentleman since he was a young lad. [When] they celebrate Valentine’s Day there will be flowers involved, chocolates, and special gifts. They are romantics deep down, which I think surprises people.”

How do King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate Valentine’s Day?

King Charles and Queen Camilla pose for an official portrait at their Welsh residence Llwynywormwood in Myddfai, Wales | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Clarence House

When it comes to William’s father, Harrold insists that the monarch is a bit of a romantic himself. However, he “never saw any love notes lying around. But the king is very traditional and old-fashioned. He wouldn’t not do something to express his love for Camilla … He would always go the extra mile. And there were times where we did Valentine’s dinners for the king.”

Harrold also spoke about Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and how she was a big believer in romance explaining: “She was a lot more reserved obviously. But she did love Philip and loved being in love. She and Philip were very connected for the whole time they had together. I know they used to give each other notes occasionally, which is so pure and just tells you how much they cared for each other.

“But it must have been quite hard for the queen to be the monarch. I’m sure she wanted to be romantic with Philip, but it’s hard to do that with a role as important as hers. But I’m sure they had plenty of wonderful moments together when they could. She always spoke highly of their time in Malta together as one of their happiest. It’s where they could be a normal couple for a small amount of time and be with each other.”