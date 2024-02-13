Here's what a celebrity astrologer is revealing about the Prince of Wales' love language and what other royal also prefers "physical touching."

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) have been in the headlines a lot since January when it was announced that the princess had abdominal surgery. Following the procedure, reports swirled that Kate may need a lengthy recovery time prompting William to take some time off to be by his wife’s side.

With the princess now on the mend, a celebrity astrologer is revealing the Waleses’ “primary love languages” for each other and their family.

Astrologer says Prince William’s primary love language is through ‘physical touch’

Inbaal Honigman is a psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s and has appeared in various media outlets for more than two decades. Now, she is discussing the five love languages –affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality, and physical touch — and which a few members of royal family adhere to.

According to Honigman, Kate “loves surprising her husband with thoughtful things” and “acts of service,” which differs from William who prefers “physical touch” to “show his affection.”

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Honigman explained: “Catherine, Princess of Wales is a Capricorn. This sign is symbolized by the Sea-goat and is practical and business-minded. This means her love languages are primarily ‘gifts’ and secondly ‘acts of service.’ She enjoys surprising her family with presents and doing little thoughtful things for the people she loves, be it her husband or even [her] parents. Catherine knows that her husband loves her when he brings in a cup of coffee for her.”

As for William, the astrologer explained: “William, Prince of Wales is a Cancer. This sign is symbolized by the Crab and is emotionally intelligent and loves their family above all else. This means his love languages are primarily ‘physical touch’ and secondly words of ‘affirmation.’ He loves to show his nearest and dearest his love by hugging them and telling them how much they mean to him. William can tell that his wife loves him when she is tactile with him.”

The other royal who also prefers ‘physical touch’ for a different reason

Honigman revealed that Prince Harry’s love languages are “quality time” and like his brother “physical touch,” which is how he reassures Meghan and their children “that he is present and they are safe.”

“Prince Harry is a Virgo. This sign is symbolized by the Virgin and is pragmatic and sensible,” the Tarot reader shared. “This means his love languages are primarily ‘quality time’ and secondly ‘physical touch.’ He loves to show his wife and loved ones that he is present in their lives by being attentive on purpose with them and making them feel safe by holding them. Harry feels that his family loves him when they choose to come and sit closely together with him.”